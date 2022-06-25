A 17-year-old man was arrested after evading arrest and charged with carrying a firearm as a minor and tampering with physical evidence after he discarded the firearm during the pursuit, according to a police report.
At about 3:11 p.m. Friday, officers observed two people in the 200 block of North Bell Avenue who appeared nervous and began digging around near the floorboards, according to the report.
Officers proceed to complete a check of the vehicle’s license registration, which showed no valid insurance. A traffic stop was initiated at a nearby intersection, while the occupants continued to reach near the floor of the vehicle, the report said.
Officers gave commands to both occupants and advised them to roll their windows down and show their hands. Neither occupant complied with officer commands, according to the report.
As the 17-year-old passenger was told to step out and place his hands behind his back, an officer saw the glimmer of a dark-colored item in his pocket that was later identified as a firearm, according to the report.
As officers reached for handcuffs the vehicle began moving forward allowing the 17-year-old man to run, according to the report.
A perimeter was established in order to locate the suspect. Officers were able to locate the man near Chamber Street, according to the report.
Officers were unable to locate a firearm at the time of the suspect’s arrest and he denied having a firearm, according to the report.
Officers began to walk the area and located the firearm in a grassy area within 100 feet of where the suspect was apprehended, according to the report. A witness stated that they saw the suspect with a firearm during the incident.
The 17-year-old man was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a firearm as a minor and for tampering with physical evidence.
The report does not state whether the second person involved in the incident was arrested or charged.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Two people were arrested after officers discovered a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man both had active warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop incident, according to a police report.
At about 9:27 a.m. Friday, officers ran a license plate that had an expired registration and no insurance. Officer located a driver and two passengers inside the vehicle. The driver was released from the scene but was told that he couldn’t drive the vehicle until it had insurance, the report said.
Officers ran the information of the passengers through their system, and it was determined the man provided a false name, according to the report.
The man then provided his real identification and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest for the active warrant and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
The female passenger was also arrested for having an active warrant for her arrest, according to the report.
4200 block of Stuart Road — At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area where a caller said a rental generator stolen was stolen overnight, according to a police report.
The caller said he last saw the generator the day before and originally thought it was picked up by the rental company, according to the report. The value of the generator is estimated at $12,000. The caller was able to provide officers with a serial number for the generator. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.