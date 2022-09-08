A student at McMath Middle School tipped desks over and struck a school employee in the face Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 10:44 a.m., a student notified the student resource officer that a teacher needed help in their classroom.
The officer went to the classroom and saw a male student pick up a chair and throw it, according to the report. The student allegedly walked around the room kicking and throwing things and tipping over desks.
The student walked out of the room into the hallway with the officer following. The report states he kicked over trash cans and pulled a poster off the wall.
As another employee tried to secure the student, the student allegedly swung his head and struck the employee in the face. The report states he also punched the employee at some point.
The officer intervened and the student calmed down after a few minutes. The officer waited with him until a guardian arrived at the school.
The employee said they did not want to file assault charges, and the teacher said they did not want to file charges for the destruction of classroom property, according to the report.
Other reports
2400 block of University Drive — A woman told police she felt unsafe when another driver pointed their fingers at her in a gun-like gesture Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called police to report a reckless driver. She said she was traveling north on Bonnie Brae and when she reached University Drive, the driver behind her started yelling and pointing her fingers in the shape of a gun.
The woman said she felt unsafe and was worried the other driver would harm her.
The report states she drove to a business and the other driver followed her there and continued to point her fingers like a gun at the woman.
She said she felt unsafe in the parking lot and the other driver eventually left in an unknown direction.
400 block of Wainwright Street — When police tried to pull a vehicle over Wednesday, the 19-year-old passenger said he encouraged the driver to evade because he didn’t want to get locked up, according to a police report.
At about 4:54 p.m., police were near Hill Street when they saw a 17-year-old driver they knew was wanted for violating parole, according to the report.
The vehicle failed to signal a turn west onto Park Lane, according to the report, and police activated their emergency lights to stop the vehicle.
The report states the driver accelerated, made evasive maneuvers and drove at a high rate of speed through a residential area. Police lost sight of the vehicle but later found the vehicle empty in a parking lot.
Police saw the 17-year-old running through a nearby apartment complex and detained him without incident. Residents at the complex pointed out the 19-year-old passenger in the breezeway landing at the complex.
The 19-year-old said he pointed out the police vehicle to the driver and told him they should dip over here because he didn’t want to get locked up. He also allegedly confirmed he did not live at the complex and he ran from the vehicle.
The 17-year-old was arrested on his parole violation and accused of misdemeanor evading arrest and felony evading arrest with a vehicle. The 19-year-old was accused of misdemeanor evading arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.