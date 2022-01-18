A McDonald’s employee in Denton told police that a woman she knows assaulted her while she was on the clock Monday, according to a police report.
The employee, who works in the 5000 block of Teasley Lane, said she was working when a woman she knows came in and assaulted her. The Denton Police Department went out to speak with her but the assailant was no longer there.
The report says the assailant struck the McDonald’s employee three to four times in the face while she was working, but it’s not clear what started the assault. The employee gave the police the other woman’s name and described her to officers.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
200 block of Avenue F — A woman who hadn’t been home in two weeks found her apartment broken into and told Denton police she may know who did it, according to a police report.
Denton police are looking into a couple of different possible suspects in the burglary, which was reported Monday at the Emerald Hall apartments. The resident arrived home Monday around 2:52 p.m. and found a window screen missing and that same window partially opened.
Once inside, she found mail she threw in the trash back on the table and cabinets open with the contents pulled out. She was missing cash and jewelry worth more than $300, according to a police report.
A Denton police spokesperson said the victim gave police names of people who might have broken in. An investigation is ongoing.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — An assault victim told police his sister’s boyfriend swung a bat at him but missed Monday, according to a police report.
The 21-year-old victim’s mother reported the assault around 9:01 p.m. Monday and said someone assaulted her son with a baseball bat. Police arrived and found the man, noting he had a laceration on his chin. According to the report, the laceration came from a fight between the two men and not from a bat striking him, but the other man did swing a bat.
The report says the two men started physically fighting following a “civil dispute.” An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.