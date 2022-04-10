Denton officers were dispatched to Walmart on West University Drive after a man who had been previously given a criminal trespass warning returned to steal several items Saturday, according to a police report.
At around 5:47 p.m., officers said an employee showed officers surveillance footage that showed the man going to the electronics area and taking several items off the shelf. The man got another item before opening all the boxes and allegedly placing the merchandise in his pockets.
Employees called for the man to stop, but he refused, instead getting into a vehicle, and employees lost sight of him, according to the report. Employees also showed officers the previous criminal trespass warning from an incident in February.
The three items stolen were two watch screen protectors and an auto dash camera that was valued at $139.94. The report is under investigation.
Other reports
Hinkle Drive at West University Drive — A 70-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and later charged with possession of a controlled substance.
At around 8:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to multiple calls saying that an unconscious person was lying down on a sidewalk by West University Drive and Hinkle Drive.
Officers located the man kneeling on the sidewalk and reported he had slurred speech and watery eyes. Officers said they could smell the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath.
Officers asked the man why he was lying on the ground before their arrival, and the man said because he had too much to drink. Officers asked if he felt safe riding his bicycle, and he was then arrested and booked into jail.
At the Denton City Jail, officers checked the man’s satchel, which contained a bottle with a small clear baggie with a light blue crystalline substance inside. The substance was 0.6 gram of methamphetamine, according to the police report. The man was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
FM2499 at Robinson Road — At around 6:55 p.m., officers received a vehicle incident report after a caller said that a vehicle allegedly came in front of them and started to back up toward them.
The caller said the vehicle did not stop backing up and backed into the victim's vehicle. The caller said he got out of his car and confronted the man, which led to an argument. The alleged suspect then sped away. Dispatchers advised the caller to disengage.
The alleged suspect later called dispatch officers and said that he did back up to the victim’s vehicle and said that no one was behind him. He said he did not feel any impact and there was no damage to his vehicle and said that the other vehicle ran into him, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.