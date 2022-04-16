A 19-year-old man was arrested for returning for a criminal trespass warning at the Walmart located at the South Loop 288 block and allegedly stole two Sprite soda cans.
At around 3:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart in response to the alleged man having a criminal trespass warning. Officers said they received a dispatch that the alleged suspect had a warrant out for his arrest. The report does specify what that warrant was for.
An employee showed the footage to officers of the alleged suspect. The footage shows the man grabbing two sprite sodas from the store, walking past the front doors and passing all points of sale without paying for the items, according to the police report.
At approximately 6:00 p.m., officers responded to another employee call where the caller said the suspect returned to the location, according to the report. Officers were able to locate the suspect the second time and place him under arrest.
The man was charged with a citation for theft under $100, criminal trespass and an unclear warrant, according to the report. Walmart employees told officers they want to press charges for criminal trespass and theft under $100.
Other reports
1000 block of West University Drive — A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly conducting a drug exchange behind a Dollar Tree.
At around 1:11 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in response to a suspicious activity call. The caller said that the 37-year-old woman and a male appeared to be doing a drug deal. The caller said they saw the woman allegedly pulling meth out of the backpack. Officers arrived on the scene and found two individuals matching the description in front of the Dollar Tree.
Officers said the woman was sitting with several bags, and while officers spoke with her, she was allegedly reaching in areas where officers had asked her not to reach.
Officers were alerted by the behavior, which was consistent with a suspect attempting to get rid of something, police said. Officers asked for the woman’s identity, and she provided officers with a name that did not match their system.
Officers said she gave them consent to search her bags. Officers then located a black tar-like substance wrapped in plastic that the officers knew to be heroin, according to the report. The report also said officers found a crystalline substance, which they believed to be methamphetamine. Officers also found a glass methamphetamine pipe and two syringes with brown residue in them, both consistent with heroin use, according to the report.
When officers went to arrest the woman, she admitted to giving officers false information because she had warrants for her arrest.
Officers charged the woman with failure to identify fugitives with falsified information, possession of a controlled substance and for warrants, according to the report. It does not specify what the woman’s warrants were for, according to the report. The male also gave consent to search and officers found marijuana. The report doesn’t specify whether the alleged male suspect was arrested.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — Officers were dispatched to a caller who said an individual in a vehicle allegedly fired gun shots at him. At around 9:43 p.m. Friday, officers said the victim reported that a truck pulled up next to him before the alleged suspect — who was in the front passenger seat of the truck — said something to the caller and fired a gun.
The caller couldn’t hear what the person was saying due to the wind and responded with ‘how can I help you,’ according to the report. The caller then observed the front passenger allegedly point a pistol at the caller and fire. The caller said the suspect fired two gunshots before he quickly ran back to his vehicle and called 911, according to the report.
Officers who searched the area were unable to locate shell casings or impact marks. The investigation is still ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.