A man who trespassed onto another man’s property Sunday afternoon drew a knife on the 911 caller, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department took some of the items the trespasser left behind and is investigating the incident with the knife.
The property owner in the 2300 block of Houston Place called around 2 p.m. to report a stranger drew a knife on him after trespassing onto his property.
The report says the man with a knife trespassed, left and then came back onto the property holding a knife. According to the report, he left some of his belongings on the property that weren’t itemized in the report.
Officers took the items and a report. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of Londonderry Lane — A woman’s acquaintance slammed a door into her and pushed her following an argument Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 11:02 a.m. after a woman reported that another woman attacked and hit her. She told police this followed a verbal argument. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear what the argument was about and that the two women appeared to be acquaintances.
The victim told police her attacker slammed a door on her, causing a lot of pain, and then pushed her. Officers took photos of her arm where she said she was struck with the door. An investigation is ongoing.
2500 block of Charlotte Street — It’s unknown where, when or how a man found his car Sunday after reporting it stolen in the morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to a vehicle theft around 11 a.m. Sunday. A man called 911 and said his car, which he last saw at 10 p.m. Saturday in this block, was stolen. The report says he verified that his 2015 Nissan Altima hadn’t been towed and that he had both sets of keys.
He later called police to say he found his car. Beckwith said they don’t have any further information on where or when he found it, or if there was a misunderstanding relating to its disappearance.
3300 block of Kingfisher Lane — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend Sunday was arrested on an assault charge and outstanding warrants, according to a police report.
An anonymous caller dialed 911 to report seeing a man beating up a woman. After being dispatched around 5:02 p.m., police found the woman the caller described in the 3500 block of East McKinney Street.
She alleged her boyfriend strangled her following a verbal argument, adding that she felt pain and had trouble breathing. The report says she had visible injuries.
Officers found her boyfriend at a home on Kingfisher Lane and arrested him. He was charged with assault causing to a bodily injury family member. The outstanding warrants were for two Class C misdemeanors.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department made 16 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.