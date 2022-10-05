A 49-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she assaulted someone in the morning, and then another person in the afternoon, according to a police report.
At about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to take a report of a theft in the 100 block of West Hickory Street. The caller said he was sitting on a bench outside the Denton County Courthouse when a woman approached him and asked for a cigarette. When he said no, she attempted to steal the cigarettes from his shirt pocket, according to the caller.
He tried to push the woman's arm away and she swung at him but missed, according to the report. She left the area, the caller told police. A nearby witness corroborated the man’s version of events to police.
Officers found the woman in front of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and she spoke incoherently to them as they tried to interview her, according to the report.
Police reviewed video footage that showed the woman walking onto the courthouse lawn toward the caller and walking off shortly after. The woman has a criminal trespass notice for the courthouse.
Police took a report for assault by contact, theft under $100 and criminal trespass, but it's unclear why the woman was not arrested or charged in relation to this alleged incident, according to police spokesperson Amy Cunningham.
At about 4:18 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Bell Avenue. The manager of a restaurant said a woman had been following her employee around and had hit the employee.
Police arrived at the restaurant and spoke with the manager. She said the woman was screaming at an employee and at some point, thrust one of her hands into the manager’s face, scratching her. The report states the scratch was bleeding but the manager did not request medical attention.
As the manager was speaking with police, she pointed out the suspected woman walking across the street.
Police contacted the woman, who, according to the report, was very animated and kept speaking loudly about police arresting her. The report states she had sporadic movements, so police placed her in handcuffs as a safety precaution.
The report states she smelled like alcohol and had slurred, incoherent speech. Police said in the report that they asked several times about what happened at the restaurant, but the woman kept changing the subject.
Other officers identified her as the woman from the earlier incident on the courthouse lawn.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication; assault causes bodily injury for the alleged scratch; and criminal trespass for the alleged courthouse incident. She was issued a criminal trespass warning in relation to the alleged restaurant incident.
Other reports
3500 block of Hudsonwood Road — A mother allegedly threatened children as they got off a school bus Tuesday, claiming they had stabbed her daughter with a pencil, according to a police report.
At about 3:40 p.m., police were dispatched regarding a terroristic threat call. A woman told police that her grandchild got off the bus and another child’s mother was upset at the children and told them she had a gun.
The other child’s mother was allegedly upset because she believed her child was being bullied on the bus. In the report, the grandmother said the children reported the mother was mad and told them to go get their parents or she was going to slap them, and that she has a gun.
Police spoke with the mother who said her daughter was stabbed with a pencil on the bus. They did not see any physical injuries on the daughter’s hand, according to the report. She allegedly denied saying anything about a gun.
Police were investigating the incident as of Wednesday.
700 block of Pershing Drive — When a man reported a burglary Tuesday, police learned his grandmother had evicted and criminally trespassed him from the residence a few weeks prior, according to a police report.
At about 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of Pershing Drive for a burglary call. The 39-year-old called police to report he had come home and discovered the rear door was open and the residence was trashed.
The report states he changed his story about when the incident occurred. He said it occurred Tuesday, then said it was Monday and later said it was Tuesday again.
As police spoke with him, they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear and a criminal trespass for the location. He was placed under arrest.
The man said he was fixing up the property and had permission to be there.
After he was transported to the city jail, he requested that police speak with his mother. The report states they contacted his mother who confirmed the residence was his grandmother’s, he had been recently evicted and he was not allowed on the property.
His mother is his grandmother’s power of attorney, according to the report, and she said his grandmother would like to press charges for criminal trespass. He was charged with that and the warrant.
Whether or not a burglary occurred was not determined at the time the report was made, Cunningham said. The report does not specify if it is still being investigated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.