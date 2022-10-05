Blotter
DRC

A 49-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she assaulted someone in the morning, and then another person in the afternoon, according to a police report.

At about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to take a report of a theft in the 100 block of West Hickory Street. The caller said he was sitting on a bench outside the Denton County Courthouse when a woman approached him and asked for a cigarette. When he said no, she attempted to steal the cigarettes from his shirt pocket, according to the caller.

