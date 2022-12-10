A 61-year-old man told officers that he intentionally created a disturbance and refused to leave Lucky Lou’s so that he could be seen and never forgotten by everyone who witnessed the incident, according to a police report.
At about 11:31 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the bar for a suspicious person call. Officers were informed by their backup officer that they had just dealt with the same man at the intersection of Hickory Street and Avenue A, where police said the man was wearing a wolf mask and trying to direct traffic.
Officers said the man’s truck was blocking the only entrance to the business parking lot. After being asked multiple times to move his truck, the man allegedly cursed at officers and claimed he had lost his keys and couldn’t find them.
The manager asked if officers could have the truck towed and criminally trespass the man. The truck was towed because the man refused to move the vehicle, the report states.
The man was then given a notice of criminal trespass, and while police were filling out the notice, the man continued cursing and yelling at officers and others.
The man claimed he was a comedian and would lift his shirt and yell at patrons. The man lay on the ground and asked for an ambulance but refused to say why he needed an ambulance, according to the report.
Medics arrived on the scene and asked the man if he needed medical attention. The man said no and that he was not the one who called.
Officers said that by causing medics to respond, the man was purposely wasting their time and potentially delaying medical attention to other people.
After multiple attempts to allow him to leave the property, officers arrested the man on a criminal trespassing charge.
While he was being taken to jail, he said being placed under arrest was his plan, according to the report. The man said he intentionally created the disturbance and refused to leave so that witnesses would see him and never forget him.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for returning to a location she had been trespassed from, according to a police report.
At about 11:03 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass call in the area. A caller said the woman was on the property and that she had been criminally trespassed previously. Officers located the woman in the property’s parking lot and arrested her on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.