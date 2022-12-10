Blotter
DRC

A 61-year-old man told officers that he intentionally created a disturbance and refused to leave Lucky Lou’s so that he could be seen and never forgotten by everyone who witnessed the incident, according to a police report.

At about 11:31 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the bar for a suspicious person call. Officers were informed by their backup officer that they had just dealt with the same man at the intersection of Hickory Street and Avenue A, where police said the man was wearing a wolf mask and trying to direct traffic.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you