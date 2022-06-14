An intoxicated 36-year-old man who allegedly defecated at an apartment complex Monday told officers he was in Fort Worth, according to a police report.
At about 11:50 a.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. The caller said a man was pulling on car door handles and might have defecated at an apartment complex.
When police arrived, they were flagged down by a resident who directed them to the man. Police found him in the parking lot and saw he was unsteady on his feet, according to the report.
The man said he had come from the pool. He then said he came from Walmart and was headed to the pool. He also said he was in Fort Worth and he allegedly denied drinking.
He had a brown substance on his shoes but denied defecating at the complex, the report states.
Police conducted field sobriety tests and they determined the man was intoxicated, according to the report. The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail.
Other reports
3000 block of East University Drive — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he brandished a gun at a person in a parking lot Monday before walking into a store, according to a police report.
At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a person with a gun. The caller said when they parked in front of a store, a man exited his vehicle, walked toward their car with a gun in his hand. They said they feared he was going to rob the store.
When police arrived, they found three men in a car matching the caller’s description. As police gave verbal commands, they saw the driver open the driver’s door slightly, then lean back, according to the police report.
Police detained all three men, who admitted the driver had put a firearm in the locked glove box, the report states. The driver provided officers with a key to remove the firearm from the vehicle.
Police also found a partially-smoked joint in plain view in the car, according to the report.
Video surveillance footage showed the man park his vehicle in the middle of the lot, walk toward the caller’s vehicle, stop and turn around, then walk past his vehicle and into the store, according to the report.
The driver said when he saw the caller’s vehicle pull up to the store, he was suspicious because of other things that have happened at the location. He was not intending to rob the store, according to the report.
The report states he admitted he had a firearm in his hand and that walking up to someone with a firearm was likely to alarm them.
Police arrested the man and charged him with disorderly conduct display firearm and possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Because police believed he was carrying a weapon while engaged in criminal activity other than a class C misdemeanor (due to him allegedly being in possession of marijuana), he was also charged with unlawful carrying weapon.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A 52-year-old man was arrested after he held a knife to his roommate’s throat because he wanted more alcohol, according to a police report.
At about 7 a.m., police responded to an assault between two roommates. The caller said his roommate held a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him.
When police arrived, they found the suspect on the porch. He said his roommate was upset with him, so he took a knife and held the tip to his throat to calm him down. The man said he didn’t intend to harm his roommate.
Police observed the man had signs of intoxication such as slurred speech, according to the report.
The roommate said the other had been drinking through the night. He said the 52-year-old wanted some of his alcohol and he refused, sparking a verbal argument.
During the argument, the man allegedly held the knife’s tip to the roommate’s throat. The roommate said he was afraid he was going to hurt him and kill him.
Police arrested the man and charged him with aggravated assault family or household member with a weapon and he was transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.