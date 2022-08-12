Blotter
DRC

A 23-year-old man who was caught masturbating Thursday in the woods of South Lakes Park had a criminal history of indecent exposure, according to a police report.

At about 11:42 a.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call from the 500 block of East Hobson Lane. A woman said she came across a man masturbating and that he grabbed her bottom.

