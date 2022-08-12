A 23-year-old man who was caught masturbating Thursday in the woods of South Lakes Park had a criminal history of indecent exposure, according to a police report.
At about 11:42 a.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure call from the 500 block of East Hobson Lane. A woman said she came across a man masturbating and that he grabbed her bottom.
As police were driving to the location, they saw a man matching the description talking to another woman. When they parked their vehicle, the man was no longer in sight, but the woman approached police. She said the man had called her beautiful during a brief conversation.
Officers split up to search for the man while interviewing the woman who had initially called. Police eventually found the man elsewhere in the park. He said he was just walking around waiting for a ride to pick him up.
Police learned he had a warrant for violating probation for indecent exposure and detained him while waiting for confirmation of the warrant, according to the report. Corinth police had previously arrested him in April 2020 in connection with an offense on Dec. 24, 2019.
When asked if it was possible someone had seen him masturbating in the woods, the man said it was impossible.
However, the woman said she was walking when she saw the man lying down in the tree line masturbating and that she saw his genitals. She tried to just walk past him, she said, but he told her “On your right” and grabbed her on the bottom.
The man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure along with the warrant for violating his probation. He was transported to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 46-year-old man arrested on a warrant earned himself another charge Thursday when he refused to walk and tried to run out of his cell at the city jail, according to a police report,
At about 1:13 a.m., police were patrolling the area when a vehicle made an abrupt stop, almost causing a crash. The vehicle eventually pulled into a nearby parking lot.
Police were finishing up with a prior call in the area when the same vehicle stopped behind their patrol vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle circled the lot, according to the report.
Finding the driver’s behavior odd, according to the report, police approached the vehicle. They spoke with the man driving and learned he had a warrant out of Denton County for driving while intoxicated third or more if at trial.
He was arrested on the warrant and transported to the city jail. While walking in the hallway leading to the jail, he allegedly stopped walking, tensed and resisted against officers. The report states police told him to continue walking and that he apologized.
He took a few more steps before allegedly resisting again. Police placed the man in a wheelchair to transport him in the jail. But he allegedly put his feet down to unsuccessfully try to stop the wheelchair from moving. Once in his jail cell, he allegedly tried to run out as officers were closing the door.
In addition to the warrant, he was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.
1200 block of Knight Street — A man told officers he was showing his girlfriend how to operate a handgun Thursday when she struck him over the head with it, according to a police report.
At about 1:25 a.m., police were dispatched to a man’s residence because he told police he wanted her removed. He said he had his firearm out when she grabbed it and hit him.
When police arrived, the report states, the 30-year-old girlfriend was standing outside and smelled strongly of alcohol. She was having a difficult time understanding police and slurred her words as she spoke, according to the report.
The girlfriend said her boyfriend was in possession of a handgun and allegedly admitted to taking it and striking him. She said he didn’t threaten her but picked her up and threw her to the ground after. The report states she declined medical attention for a scrape on her chin.
Police spoke with the boyfriend, who also allegedly smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He said he was watching TV and asked his girlfriend to leave.
Then, the boyfriend said he took out his handgun to show her. He said he checked to ensure it was unloaded, handed it to her and alleged she struck him with it three times. He said he took it back from her, picked her up and placed her outside.
The boyfriend had a 2-inch laceration that was bleeding, according to the report, but he declined medical attention.
The girlfriend was arrested and charged with aggravated assault date/family/household with a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.