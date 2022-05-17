A 37-year-old man fleeing from officers on a bike Monday tried to get rid of a needle containing methamphetamine as police watched, according to a police report.
At about 6:33 a.m., police driving in the area saw the man standing in the median of the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive. When the man made eye contact with an officer, he picked up his backpack and bicycle and started to leave, according to the report.
Police asked the man to pick up trash he was leaving behind on the median, but the man said it wasn’t his. He then crossed the street, got on his bike and headed toward a gas station nearby.
Police followed the man to speak with him further, according to the report. When they turned on the overhead lights, the man allegedly turned around and started pedaling faster.
The man headed to a motel parking lot nearby. Police observed him take a hypodermic syringe from his shorts pocket and throw the needle in the parking lot, according to the report.
He pedaled away but stopped again about 30 yards from where he threw the needle, the report states. Police placed him in handcuffs and retrieved the needle with liquid inside, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Other reports
1200 block of West Hickory Street — A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday after police found him incoherent in a parking garage, according to a police report.
At about 12:30 a.m., police were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A when they received a call about a possibly intoxicated man in a parking garage. The caller said the man tried to open their car door and he was pacing back and forth in the garage.
Police arrived to find the man sitting on the ground of the garage. When they made contact with the man, they could smell alcohol on his breath and the man was mumbling and incoherent, according to the report.
Believing he was a danger to himself or others in a garage with constant traffic, police arrested the man and charged him with alcohol public intoxication.
2400 block of South Interstate 35 E — A suspect used a rock to break into a Chevron gas station Monday, according to a police report.
At about 12:53 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary at the Chevron. When police arrived, they saw the glass entrance to the gas station was smashed.
While clearing the business, police found a large rock lying inside and several cartons of cigarettes were strewn across the ground, according to a report.
The store manager estimated the damage to the door was around $1,000. They plan to provide police with security footage and an inventory of what was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 394 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.