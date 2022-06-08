A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee when officers searched his vehicle and found a loaded handgun in a fanny pack, according to a police report.
At about 5:47 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at the 3500 block of Hudsonwood Drive on a vehicle for having an obstructed license plate that was not visible.
As officers approached the vehicle, they saw the driver reach into the back seat before attempting to exit the vehicle. The driver was stopped from exiting the vehicle, and officers noticed two other male passengers.
While speaking with the driver, officers noticed he was holding marijuana wrapped in a clear plastic bag, according to the report. He informed the officers that the marijuana was the only contraband in his possession. Officers told the driver they would need to search the vehicle further, and all passengers were asked to step outside the vehicle.
The officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found the fanny pack with a loaded handgun inside. Officers walked back toward the driver, and he began to flee but was detained after a short pursuit.
The other two passengers were released, and the driver was told he was under arrest. He was transported to the Denton City Jail, where police learned he had a felony conviction for theft in 2018. The driver then was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
900 block of West Eagle Drive — A third-party caller advised police about a physical domestic disturbance between a woman and her boyfriend.
At about 6:37 p.m., the officers arrived on scene and spoke with the woman, who said her boyfriend was at her residence when they started verbally arguing. The argument escalated to the point where he grabbed her by the neck and tried to strangle her, according to a police report. She was able to push him off, she told police, but this caused a visible injury on her arm.
The boyfriend was asleep when the officers arrived, but as they began speaking to the woman, he woke up and he told officers he got into a verbal altercation, but that nothing physical happened. He later told officers the argument did turn physical and that he should not have pushed her, which is how the injury on her arm appeared.
He later admitted to putting his hands on her neck, police reported. The man then was arrested and charged with assault to a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
400 block of Simmons Street — A caller reported criminal mischief after a service technician noticed cut wires on an air-conditioning unit, according to a police report.
The employee was doing a routine maintenance check when he noticed that the wires to the air conditioner on a church had been cleanly cut.
He estimated it would cost about $45,000 to repair because of the cost of Freon. The reporting party was not sure why anyone would want to damage the unit, and police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-imitated calls and made nine arrests.