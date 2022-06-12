A 59-year-old man was arrested after officers found controlled substances inside his vehicle and for evading arrest early Saturday morning on University Drive, according to a police report. The man ran from officers after being told his vehicle was going to be impounded for being uninsured and unregistered.
At about 1:21 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol in the 500 block of West University Drive conducting checks on license plates. Officers stopped a vehicle that had a regional warrant, along with unconfirmed insurance and expired registration, according to the report.
Officers activated their emergency lights and stopped the driver. Officers then saw a brown bag with an open can of an alcoholic beverage in the center console of the vehicle, according to the report.
When officers asked what was in the center console, the man stated it was a hot beer can from a while back.
The man proceeded to show the beer can to the officers, who determined it was a 25-ounce cold beer, according to the report. The driver admitted to drinking two cans of beer.
Officers asked him to step out of the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search, officers located a pipe commonly used for methamphetamine and found a white powdery substance in small plastic bags, which officers determined to be cocaine, according to the report.
The man immediately took off running after officers told him his vehicle would be impounded for being uninsured and unregistered, according to the report.
Officers caught up to him, detained him and arrested him.
The man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest, according to the report.
Officers did not charge the man for driving while intoxicated because they had not completed the standardized field sobriety test, according to the report. The report does not mention the warrant status.
Other reports
3400 block of Joyce Lane — Two 21-year-old women were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation, according to a report.
At about 4:42 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a burglary call in the area. A caller stated that his ex-girlfriend and her friend had broken a window to his apartment and tried to get inside, according to the report.
The caller said the women were inside his apartment a couple of hours before the incident. The man told police he had argued with his ex-girlfriend.
Both women fled the scene.
Officers contacted the caller and observed the broken window had a trail of blood leading from the window to the parking lot, according to the report. The man stated he saw both women break his window and he saw his ex with a knife, which he thinks was used to help break the window, according to the report.
He was adamant that both women broke the window together and that they repeatedly were making verbal threats to come inside.
Another officer in the area was able to locate both women. Medics treated one of the women, who had blood on her arm.
The ex-girlfriend claimed she wanted to get something she left inside the apartment. Both women were charged with burglary of a habitation, according to the report.
4400 block of Interstate 35 — At about 7:19 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the block, where a caller said $9,000 in cash had been stolen from his hotel room, according to a report. The man accused hotel staff of stealing his cash.
The manager of the hotel told police that his employees are honest and had never been accused of stealing, according to the report. There's no explanation for why the man had $9,000 in cash. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.