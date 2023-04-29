A 37-year-old man attempted to grab officers’ body cameras during an arrest after the man was accused of stealing several items at a Walmart, according to a police report.
At about 1:09 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shoplifting call at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Loop 288.
An employee said a man took tags off merchandise in the store and proceeded to leave the store without paying for the items.
The man was later seen walking near PetSmart. Officers arrived and were able to locate him in the area.
Officers observed the man looking in their direction, and the man allegedly hid inside a shrub items officers believed were stolen from Walmart.
The report says the man refused to comply with the officers’ commands as they told him to stop and the man continued to walk away.
Officers tried to detain the man and were finally able to get him into handcuffs, but the man continued to resist as they tried to search him.
The report says the man kept trying to grab officers’ hands and grab items from their uniforms, such as their body cameras.
Officers smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the man and noticed he had several small bottles of wine in his pockets, which were later confirmed to have been taken from Walmart.
Officers were able to remove the stolen items from his possession. The man allegedly attempted to kick an officer in the face as they were transporting him into the patrol vehicle, but the officer was able to avoid the strike.
Responding units brought a wrap to restrain the man for the safety of the officers. The man sustained abrasions to his hands during the arrest. Officers had Denton Fire Department first responders at the scene to determine whether the man had further injuries.
The items the man allegedly stole from Walmart were valued at about $80 and included food, wine bottles and other miscellaneous items.
The man was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and theft with previous two convictions.
Other reports
2300 block of San Jacinto Blvd – A 35-year-old man allegedly threatened a Burlington Coat Factory employee and was arrested for theft, according to a police report.
At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched for a disturbance call at Burlington Coat Factory.
A woman employed at the store said a man was attempting to steal merchandise from the store. The caller also told police the man had threatened to assault her and he was at the store’s front door with a basket of merchandise he had not paid for.
Officers were able to recognize the man from previous encounters. The man said he went to the men’s department area and was trying to figure out how to get out of the building.
The man was arrested for theft and had a warrant for his arrest from the Garland Police Department for aggravated robbery.
The report says it’s unclear if the woman will proceed to press charges for threats she received.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 408 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.