A 25-year-old intoxicated man was arrested Thursday after he threw a stuffed animal in a woman’s vehicle and told her to kiss him, according to a police report.
At about 11:45 p.m., police received a call from a woman who said a man tried to get in her vehicle in the 100 block of Precision Drive.
The woman said the man approached her vehicle and she rolled the window down to ask what he needed. She said he then threw a stuffed animal in her car and told her to kiss him.
When police arrived, the man, who was barefoot, briefly ran away, according to the report. After police caught him, the report states the man was making erratic statements and attempting to fly like a bird by flapping his arms.
The man allegedly admitted to smoking delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive cannabinoid.
Police recovered the stuffed toy rabbit from the woman’s car and arrested the man on charges of evading arrest detention and public intoxication nonalcohol. He was transported to the city jail.
Other reports
3600 block of Carmel Hills Drive — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he rendered his roommate unconscious, according to a police report.
At about 2:14 a.m., police responded to a call about a fight. The call came from the suspect’s brother.
The two roommates got into a fight about a female and the man punched his roommate once in the face, rendering him unconscious, according to the report. Police observed blood on the victim and blood on the suspect’s shirt, the report states.
Medics attended to the victim who later regained consciousness, according to the report.
Police arrested the man and charged him with assault causes bodily injury family member for punching his roommate. He was transported to the city jail.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A 40-year-old intoxicated man who denied drinking alcohol was arrested when his friend refused to take him home, according to a police report.
At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a caller who said there was a group of people arguing outside their apartment complex, according to a police report.
When police arrived, a man stumbled toward officers. He said he was one of the people involved in the disturbance.
The man smelled of alcohol, seemed confused, had red, watery eyes and had extremely slurred speech, according to the report. He allegedly denied drinking any alcohol.
Police asked him to call a friend in Denton to get a ride to a safe location. The man called a friend who lives in Dallas and refused to take custody of him, according to the report.
He could not or would not explain how he could get to a safe location for the night, the report states. Police arrested him and charged him with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.