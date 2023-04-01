Blotter
DRC

A woman told officers Friday afternoon that a man tailgated her before getting out of his vehicle and pointing a handgun at her, according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West University Drive and Bolivar Street at roughly 3:40 p.m. Friday in response to a reckless driver call. A woman told officers that a vehicle had been tailgating her at a very high rate of speed, according to police reports.

JUAN BETANCOURT

