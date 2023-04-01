A woman told officers Friday afternoon that a man tailgated her before getting out of his vehicle and pointing a handgun at her, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West University Drive and Bolivar Street at roughly 3:40 p.m. Friday in response to a reckless driver call. A woman told officers that a vehicle had been tailgating her at a very high rate of speed, according to police reports.
The woman said the man got out of his vehicle, walked up to her car door and pointed a handgun at her before getting back in his vehicle and driving off at a high rate of speed.
Police reports did not indicate where, exactly, the two drivers stopped and had that altercation.
The woman told officers that she was very upset about the incident and feared for her life. She was able to provide a description of the vehicle and the suspect to officers.
The incident is under investigation, and officers are looking into surveillance cameras in the area.
Other reports
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — An unknown suspect drained the pool water from an apartment complex, according to a police report.
An employee told officers that an unknown subject broke into the pool area and drained it.
The complex’s general manager arrived and said the pool was almost empty.
The report states that the pool pumps were left on and might have possible damage. The manager told officers it would cost the complex approximately $15,000 to refill the pool with water.
The manager said they would not know the pump’s condition until a full-day assessment is conducted. The incident is under investigation.
1100 block of West Sycamore Street — A 31-year-old man admitted to officers that he had four tequila shots and three beers before getting arrested for driving drunk, according to a police report.
At about 1:14 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to assist police at the scene. Officers noted that the driver had disregarded multiple stop signs and was speeding.
Officers said they could immediately smell the moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the 31-year-old man’s breath and noticed his eyes were red and watery.
Officers asked how much alcohol he consumed, and he allegedly admitted to taking four tequila shots and drinking three beers. Officers further noted that his speech was slurred.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test to indicate intoxication, and the man consented to a blood draw.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 470 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
