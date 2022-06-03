A 41-year-old man who was arrested for possession Thursday suggested the meth police found in his pocket was left over from when he purchased his pants at a thrift store, according to a police report.
At about 4:05 p.m., police were in the area of Sherman Road and North Elm Street when they saw a vehicle with an expired license plate. They followed the vehicle and observed it make right turns without signaling, the report states.
Police initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of West University Drive and asked the driver about his registration. He said when he purchased the vehicle, the previous owner said the registration was current. He said he did not have his driver’s license.
Police ran his name through their systems and learned he had several warrants for his arrest. As police were detaining him as they awaited confirmation of the warrants, the man said he had marijuana in his pocket.
As they searched his pockets, police found the marijuana along with a bag with 0.6 grams of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report. The man said he recently purchased the pants from a thrift store and was unaware of the bag.
Police also found coins in his pocket. They asked him if there was any other change and he said no. Police surmised that if he knew the amount of change in his pocket, he should have been aware of the meth as well.
The man also said his female passenger was in possession of methamphetamine. The 35-year-old woman was asked to step out of the car and consented to a search, the report states. When police ran the woman’s name, she also had warrants for her arrest.
Police found a bag with 8.6 grams of meth wedged between the passenger seat where she sat and the center console, according to the report.
The man and woman were both arrested. The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and was served two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for possession of a K2 substance (a synthetic cannabinoid).
The woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and was served two warrants for alcohol public intoxication and one warrant for public intoxication non-alcohol.
Other reports
2200 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man towing a vehicle Thursday told police a man assaulted him and drove the vehicle off the truck as it was being lifted, according to a police report.
At about 8:12 p.m., police responded to a call about an assault. The caller said as he was towing a vehicle, a man appeared and confronted him.
He said the man pushed and slapped him. The man also allegedly slapped the side mirror of the tow truck, breaking it.
The man got into the vehicle as it was being lifted and drove off the boom, damaging the saddle pin, according to the report.
The tow truck driver said he will get a quote for the damage. Police are still investigating.
1700 block of Bernard Street — A man who fell asleep on a bench woke up to someone robbing him Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 1:29 a.m., police were dispatched to the area for a robbery. The man said he got there around 6 p.m. the night before and eventually fell asleep on a picnic bench.
He said a man knocked him off the bench, struck him in the face and took his wallet from his pocket. The man said he called police right away.
Police did not observe any visible injuries to the man’s face, according to the report. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 436 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.