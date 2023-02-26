Blotter
DRC

A witness told police a 19-year-old man stole a can of spray paint from Guyer High School as students were outside working on a project. The witness followed him and said the man used the stolen spray paint to graffiti Hickory Creek Baptist Church’s brick wall, according to a police report.

At about 12:43 p.m. Saturday, Denton officers were dispatched to Hickory Creek Baptist Church, in the 5700 block of Teasley Lane, after a caller reported seeing a man vandalizing the church with spray paint.

