A witness told police a 19-year-old man stole a can of spray paint from Guyer High School as students were outside working on a project. The witness followed him and said the man used the stolen spray paint to graffiti Hickory Creek Baptist Church’s brick wall, according to a police report.
At about 12:43 p.m. Saturday, Denton officers were dispatched to Hickory Creek Baptist Church, in the 5700 block of Teasley Lane, after a caller reported seeing a man vandalizing the church with spray paint.
Officers saw the 19-year-old suspect, who matched the description given to officers, walking north on Teasley Lane.
Officers spoke to the man, who gave a false name to officers and denied vandalizing the church, according to the report. Officers knew the name was false because they recognized the man from previous incidents.
Police reviewed surveillance video, which only showed the man walking into the church parking lot carrying a spray paint can.
According to the report, the man spray-painted “JT” on the church.
The pastor of the church will pursue charges. According to the report, repairing the damages will cost about $400 to $500.
The man was arrested and charged with failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information, and graffiti pecuniary loss.
Other reports
500 block of Acme Street — Police say a 35-year-old man was asleep in his truck while the ignition was on, and officers saw multiple beer cans inside, according to a police report.
At about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a pickup with headlights parked in the area. Officers approached the vehicle and saw the driver was slumped over.
According to the report, officers saw beer bottles in the center console. Officers removed the keys from the ignition and saw more empty bottles of beer in the vehicle.
The driver eventually woke up and said he had consumed one beer. Officers noted the man’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and that he had a strong odor of alcohol.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and observed a sufficient number of clues to indicate intoxication.
The man refused to consent to a blood draw until a warrant was obtained and approved.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
300 block of East Oak Street — Denton police said Smokezilla Smoke Shop was burglarized early Saturday morning. At about 2:53 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the shop after an alarm was activated.
Officers arrived and saw broken glass at the front door. They cleared the shop and found no one inside the business.
Officers contacted the store owner, who said he was missing tobacco products and delta-8 vape pens worth a total of about $3,000. Officers reviewed security footage, and the incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 289 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
