A 40-year-old man allegedly spat at an officer and attempted to grab an officer's taser at a local hospital, according to a police report. Before being transported to the hospital, the man evaded arrest from a vehicle pursuit where the he did not comply with officers' verbal commands, according to the report.
At about 12:25 pm Friday, officers responded to a reckless driver call in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 East. The caller told officers that a vehicle was getting in front of other vehicles and slamming on their brakes intentionally trying to have someone hit them, according to the report.
The caller said that the driver of the truck exited the vehicle and was yelling at traffic near him. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and continued driving.
Officers located the vehicle going northbound in the 2700 block of South May Hill. The man made a wide left turn and collided with another vehicle causing at least $200 in damages, according to the report. The two people in that vehicle were not injured and the driver of the truck left the scene without providing insurance information or identification, according to the report.
Officers tried to stop the man who cursed at officers and began to drive at a high rate of speed, according to the report. Officers began a vehicle pursuit and reported that the man was going over 60 miles per hour on Colorado Boulevard, according to the report.
Officers had to stop the pursuit once the man approached 90 miles per hour on the interstate due to high traffic volume, according to the report. The vehicle slowed down traveling north on Fort Worth Drive where officers continued their pursuit before stopping the vehicle, according to the report.
Officers gave multiple commands for the man to exit his vehicle, according to the report. Once the man exited his vehicle, he resisted being handcuffed, according to the report.
Officers checked the man's vehicle and saw a glass pipe with a white residue and burn marks consistent with methamphetamine, according to the report.
The man was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated; however, during the evaluation the man allegedly spat on an officer, threatened to fight officers and attempted to reach toward an officer's taser, according to the report. Officers were able to place the man in a wrap device and transported him to the city jail.
The man was issued a citation for the drug paraphernalia possession, charged for resisting arrest, evading arrest, and for attempting to take a weapon from an officer, according to the report. The man was also charged with harassing a public servant and for the accident involving damage to another vehicle, according to the report.
Other reports
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for evading arrest, according to a police report.
At around 1:35 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for shots heard in the vicinity of an apartment complex. According to the report, officers approached a vehicle with two males inside to inquire about the reported gun shots when they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers saw in plain view the roach from a previously smoked joint, according to the report. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana in the car earlier in the day. The officers told them that they were going to search the car based on the odor of marijuana and the burnt joint inside the vehicle, according to the report. The driver and the passenger agreed to cooperate and exited the car for a search.
Officers found small bags containing a green leafy substance, possibly marijuana, and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, according to the report. Officers went to detain the passenger who then began to run away through the apartment complex before officers were able to stop him.
The suspected marijuana was weighed to be roughly eight grams and the white powdery substance totaled four grams, according to the report. A field test was later used, which resulted in a presumptive positive for cocaine, according to the report.
The man who fled was charged with possession of controlled substances and evading arrest, according to the report. The report does not state whether the driver of the vehicle was arrested.
2200 block of South Interstate 35 — At around 4:03 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a theft at Dillard's where a loss prevention employee saw an 18-year-old man conceal various items of merchandise throughout the store, according to the report. The man was seen walking around the store removing the price tags from clothing items and placing them in a bag from another store, according to the report. The total amount of merchandise that was concealed was $290. The man was then placed under arrest and charged with theft, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.