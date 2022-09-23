Blotter
DRC

A man was shot in the leg Thursday while he was in his vehicle and investigators are trying to figure out who did it, according to a police report.

At about 7 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of West University Drive for a shots heard call. The caller said he was sitting in his parked vehicle when someone fired a single gunshot from another vehicle and hit him.

