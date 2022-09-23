A man was shot in the leg Thursday while he was in his vehicle and investigators are trying to figure out who did it, according to a police report.
At about 7 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of West University Drive for a shots heard call. The caller said he was sitting in his parked vehicle when someone fired a single gunshot from another vehicle and hit him.
The report states the vehicle fled after the shot was fired. It was unclear from the report if the other vehicle was stationary or moving at the time of the gunshot, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The man’s injury was not life-threatening, according to the report. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The man told police he didn’t know who shot him, and although police located a single shell casing inside the man’s vehicle, there was no mention in the report of a firearm recovered at the scene.
The incident was under investigation as of Friday and police were searching for possible security footage.
200 block of South Avenue G — An hour after a man left his home Thursday, his mom came over to find someone had kicked the door in and $30,000 of music recording equipment was stolen, according to a police report.
At about 7:44 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said she arrived at her son’s residence to find the door kicked in and didn’t know if whoever did it was still inside.
When police arrived, the mother and son said they’d gone inside and didn’t find anyone. The son said he left at about 6:30 p.m. His mother arrived at the residence at about 7:40 p.m.
There was damage to the front door along with several locked interior doors that had also been kicked in, according to the report.
In one room, a resident estimated about $30,000 worth of music recording equipment was taken. One room did not have the door on its hinges and therefore did not have forced entry. The resident of that room said about $400 in cash and $900 worth of jewelry had been stolen.
The report states there was also a safe in the residence with cash inside that was taken too.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman reported Thursday that her 7-year-old son had bruises after a therapy session, according to a police report.
At about 1:31 p.m., police were dispatched to an injury to a child call. A mother said her son had been injured while receiving therapy services. She said she found bruising under his armpits.
It’s unclear from the report what kind of therapy the boy was receiving, Cunningham said. Police are still investigating the incident.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 423 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
