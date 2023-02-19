Blotter
DRC

Police said a 25-year-old man was yelling racial slurs and obscenities in public, and he told police he was shouting the slur toward another person, according to a police report. 

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol on the 100 block of Avenue A and noticed a disturbance. Officers located the 25-year-old man, who was allegedly using slurs and obscenities repeatedly outside of Crooked Crust.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

