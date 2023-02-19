Police said a 25-year-old man was yelling racial slurs and obscenities in public, and he told police he was shouting the slur toward another person, according to a police report.
At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol on the 100 block of Avenue A and noticed a disturbance. Officers located the 25-year-old man, who was allegedly using slurs and obscenities repeatedly outside of Crooked Crust.
The man claimed he almost got into a fight with another man, and officers said he used the racial slur to refer to the other person. Officer told the man that if he used that language one more time, he would be arrested.
Officers were able to make contact with the other person, who told police he was walking in front of the suspect, who started shouting and calling him by the slur out of nowhere. The man was offended by his language.
The report states the 25-year-old man tried to twist out of the handcuffs and pulled away from the officer. Other officers in the area came over and helped detain him.
Officers reported the man was also stumbling and showing signs of intoxication.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication; disorderly conduct, abusive language in a public place, and resisting arrest.
2000 block of West Hickory Street — A 23-year-old woman pulled a fork on her boyfriend and destroyed several of items, leading to her arrest on an aggravated assault charge, according to a police report.
At about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for a domestic disturbance. A caller told police a man and a woman could be heard screaming from their balcony. The caller also heard glass breaking.
Officers arrived on the scene and could hear a woman yelling from the balcony and made contact with both individuals.
Officers saw the man had claw marks and cuts on his neck, arms and legs, and medics were called for his injuries.
He told police the argument occurred because he knocked one of her hairpieces off the kitchen table. The woman got mad and started yelling at him, and allegedly grabbed a fork and started going after him.
The woman also started breaking several of his belongings, which included his PlayStation 4, he said.
The woman admitted grabbing a fork but couldn't remember how she used it and claimed it was self-defense, according to the report.
The woman had a tiny cut on her lip but no other visible injuries, police reported. Officers identified the woman as a primary aggressor in the incident.
She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member with a deadly weapon.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A caller told police that someone pulled a gun on him while he was driving in a parking lot, according to a police report.
The caller said he noticed a driver was driving recklessly, so he rolled his window down to see what the driver was doing, and the driver then pointed a gun at him.
The victim told police he had his son in the back seat at the time. The incident is under investigation.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
