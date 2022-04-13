A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after multiple witnesses reported he was holding what turned out to be a BB gun and a machete near a laundromat, then officers found the weapons next to a glass pipe believed to be for meth, according to a police report.
At about 10:11 a.m., officers arrived at the 200 block of East University Drive and saw the man near Roy’s Wash-N-Dry. Multiple callers reported seeing the man holding a gun in his right hand and a machete in his other hand, adding he had a red bandanna over his face.
When officers saw the man, he jumped behind the building, “blocking officers from seeing what he was doing,” according to the report. He returned with his hands in the air and complied with commands, the report states, identifying himself in the process. Officers didn’t see any firearms or weapons, but did see numerous BBs on the ground.
The man denied having a BB gun and officers moved a nearby barrel, allegedly finding a revolver-style BB gun, a machete and a glass pipe used to smoke meth. The report states the items were next to his backpack and bike, but he told police they must have been another person’s property.
He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, displaying firearm or deadly weapon in a public place. The report did not specify if he told officers why he was there.
Other reports
2000 block of James Street — A business owner called police Tuesday morning to report he found a bullet hole in his warehouse, according to a police report.
Officers arrived and saw the bullet hole in the roof of the warehouse, in addition to two more bullet holes which could be seen from the inside. West of the building, police found 11 shell casings near Roselawn Drive. They also found a live round, the report states.
The report suggests the bullet holes and shell casings could be connected to a Monday report of shots fired in the area. Nothing was located at the time of that initial report, and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of Fry Street — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he left a bar and allegedly admitted he was going to drive home despite being intoxicated, according to a police report.
The report states officers were patrolling the area at about 2:11 a.m. when they saw the man leave a bar along with three others. He separated from them and began “staggering in the opposite direction.” He was walking toward a roadway and a parking lot, and before stepping into he roadway, he looked back and saw the officers following him. He then redirected himself and continued walking on the sidewalk, the report states.
Officers approached him and noted signs of intoxication, with the man allegedly admitting to consuming alcohol. He said he was walking to his residence, the report states, but when he gave his address, officers realized he wasn’t walking in the right direction.
He allegedly admitted he was planning to drive his vehicle, and was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.