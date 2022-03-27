After police received a report Saturday night that a man was fondling himself in the 100 block of North Locust Street, they learned he had an active arrest warrant for indecent exposure in Dallas County, according to a police report.
A caller first reported at about 8:07 p.m. that the man was fondling himself underneath his clothing, the report states. Officers arrived and found a man matching the description given, and he identified himself. When the 60-year-old man’s name was run through a police system, they learned he had an active arrest warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for a charge of indecent exposure to an adult.
The man was arrested on the warrant. The report does not specify anything about the Dallas County incident or if he was additionally charged in relation to Saturday night’s incident.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A woman was arrested Saturday morning and a man fled from police after the pair allegedly arrived at an apartment on a stolen motorcycle, with officers finding over 15 grams of methamphetamine in the woman’s bag, according to a police report.
An officer was patrolling the block at about 3:30 a.m. when he saw a motorcycle park near an apartment. He ran the license plate, which showed the vehicle was stolen out of Dallas, as the two occupants — a man and a woman — went inside an unknown apartment.
When they returned, officers identified themselves and the man, the driver of the motorcycle, allegedly jumped a fence and ran. It was not made clear in the report whether officers pursued him.
The woman, however, was placed in handcuffs and identified herself. She was carrying a backpack she repeatedly said wasn’t hers, according to the report, but officers found keys in the bag she said did belong to her. They also found over 15 grams of methamphetamine in the backpack, along with numerous small plastic bags “often used for the sale of illegal substances.”
The woman was arrested on a charge of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. An investigation is ongoing into the man, for charges of unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report she was robbed by an acquaintance, who grabbed her phone and ran away, according to a police report.
The woman told officers her acquaintance, a man, grabbed her arms before taking her phone and running away. The phone is valued at over $200, the report states, and the man was gone she called to report the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.