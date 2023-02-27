Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A man reported someone shot out his vehicle’s window while he was sitting parked in his driveway Sunday. But he thinks it was an accident, according to a police report.

At about 9:09 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Thomas J. Egan Road in far west Denton. The caller said his rear windshield had been shot out.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags