A man reported someone shot out his vehicle’s window while he was sitting parked in his driveway Sunday. But he thinks it was an accident, according to a police report.
At about 9:09 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Thomas J. Egan Road in far west Denton. The caller said his rear windshield had been shot out.
When police arrived, the man said he was sitting inside his vehicle, parked in his driveway. He said he heard an explosion and the back window shattered. He said he believes the window broke because of a gunshot.
Since the area is mostly large-acreage properties, he told police he thinks it was likely the shot was a stray bullet rather than targeted. He said he didn’t see any passing vehicles or people that the shot could have come from.
Police are still investigating the incident as reckless damage or destruction.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 45-year-old woman who was arrested Sunday on several drug and fraud charges allegedly brought meth into the city jail inside her bra despite several warnings, according to a police report.
At about 4 a.m., police were patrolling in an area they know to be frequented by narcotics users. They observed a vehicle with a Texas license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The report states the front license plate was also missing and as the vehicle drove, it wobbled as if damaged or malfunctioning.
Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, a 45-year-old woman, who was the only person in the vehicle. She was unable to explain why she didn’t have any registration for the vehicle, according to the report. She claimed she had registered the vehicle in another state despite it being a Texas license plate.
As police were speaking with the woman, they allegedly observed the cap to a hypodermic needle inside the vehicle in plain view. When asked about it, the woman said she didn’t have any medical condition that would require her to use hypodermic needles.
The report states police learned she had prior arrests for drug-related offenses. The woman then allegedly confirmed that she used meth intravenously.
Police conducted a probable cause search and reported they found two loaded needles in the vehicle that she said contained meth, according to the report. Police said they found a clear plastic bag containing four clonazepam pills and one alprazolam pills.
During the search, the report states police also found credit cards for four different people and a driver’s license for a fifth person. Police contacted the person whose name was on the driver’s license, who said their vehicle was burglarized on the University of North Texas campus on Valentine’s Day. They said they did not give anyone else permission to possess their license and they wanted to press charges.
Police informed the woman she was under arrest. The report states police explained multiple times that if she had any drugs on her person, she should tell them now. They explained that if they found anything once at the jail, she could face further charges. She denied having anything on her, the report says.
A female officer searched the woman at the scene but did not find anything. However, once she was transported to the city jail, police conducted a more thorough search. Tucked under her breast, between her skin and her bra, police reported they found a small brown baggie containing meth.
In all, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1B, between 4 and 200 grams, for the loaded needles; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, for the two types of pills; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, five items or less; and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
The report did not mention anything further about the Valentine’s Day vehicle burglary. While the report does not specify whether the woman is a suspect, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she believes police will look into the possibility.
As of Monday evening, the woman remained in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $12,500 bail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
