A man reported as he left a store Wednesday, two strangers chased him down then robbed him, according to a police report.
At about 12:18 a.m., Denton police and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of North Crawford Street for a call about a robbery. The caller said two male suspects chased and robbed him.
When police arrived, they spoke with the caller. He said he was buying a lighter at a store near the 300 block of East McKinney Street and the two suspects must have noticed he had cash on him.
In the report, he told police that when he was done checking out, they chased him to the Denton Civic Center, punched him and took his wallet. The wallet contained his identification, cards and some cash.
The man declined medical attention. The report did not describe his injuries, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Police are still investigating the robbery.
Other reports
900 block of Cleveland Street — Two residents reported Wednesday someone entered their apartment and stole their laptops and one of their cars, according to a police report.
At about 10:51 a.m., police were dispatched for a call about a burglary of a home. When police arrived, they spoke with two men who said someone entered their unlocked apartment while they were sleeping and took both of their laptops, which were sitting on a coffee table.
The residents estimated both laptops cost $1,500, and one of the laptops is property of the University of North Texas, according to the report.
One of the residents also said he noticed his keys were missing and went outside to find his 2007 Audi was gone. He said the car belongs to his brother and estimated it was $3,500.
Police are still investigating the burglary and theft of property.
1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A cellphone store employee reported Wednesday that someone broke into the business and stole 10 phones, according to a police report.
At about 5:12 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a phone store. When police arrived, they reported the front door of the business was smashed.
Police cleared the building and noticed a glass display cabinet was damaged as well.
Once the store's key holder arrived, they found 10 cellphones of different brands, valued at $2,000, were missing. They estimated the display cabinet cost $800 and the damage to the door would cost $1,000 to repair.
The employee plans to send surveillance footage to police, according to the report. The burglary is still under investigation.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A restaurant manager reported Wednesday that a burglar entered the business but it didn’t appear that anything was missing, according to a police report.
At about 9:05 a.m., police took a burglary report over the phone. The restaurant’s manager said he received an email from an alarm company saying there was an attempted burglary at about 3:20 a.m. that morning.
The report states someone was able to enter the building through a back door, but it’s unclear how. The report does not mention any damage, Cunningham said.
At the time of the call, the manager did not notice anything that was missing. But he said he wants to press charges and will send police video surveillance footage.
The burglary is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 421 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
