Denton Police badge
DRC

A man reported as he left a store Wednesday, two strangers chased him down then robbed him, according to a police report.

At about 12:18 a.m., Denton police and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of North Crawford Street for a call about a robbery. The caller said two male suspects chased and robbed him.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

