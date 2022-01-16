Denton police took an assault report from a local hospital Saturday night, in which a man with a gash on his forehead said an unknown person held a pistol to his chest before another person hit him in the head with the butt of a rifle, according to a police report.
Officers took the report at about 10:10 p.m. The victim told them he was walking to his car when he was confronted in the 6500 block of West Shady Shores Road. He said an unknown man started walking toward him, pulled out a pistol and held it to his chest. When he started “fighting off” that man, another man appeared, pulled out a rifle and hit him in the forehead with the butt of the gun, he told police.
The man said he remembers being hit once in the head, and that the two eventually left after continued fighting. A friend took him to hospital. He told officers he had never seen either of the men before and added they didn’t say anything to him. He was being treated for the gash on his forehead.
Other reports
4200 block of South Interstate 35E — A man called police to Saturday evening to report another I-35E driver pointed a gun at him after refusing to yield at an exit, according to a police report.
The alleged road rage incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. as the victim took the Post Oak Drive exit. He said the other driver, a man, refused to yield to him and threw an unknown object at his vehicle. After that, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim, who told officers he wants to press charges if the driver could be identified. He gave them a description of the man’s vehicle.
100 block of Avenue A — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she allegedly showed signs of significant intoxication and fell asleep in a restroom, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area when several people got their attention, directing them to a woman standing outside on the sidewalk. She appeared to have balance issues, the report states, along with slurred speech and the heavy smell of alcohol coming from her. She was either unwilling or unable to answer officers’ questions and wasn’t able to make a plan for getting home, the report adds.
Police led her to a restroom, where she allegedly fell asleep and needed assistance. They made contact with one of the woman’s friends, who arrived to find her barely conscious, the report states. The woman was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication due to her allegedly being a danger to herself.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.