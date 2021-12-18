A man called police Friday evening to report he was robbed in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street when someone with a gun pulled up behind him in a vehicle and ended up taking two watches valued at $2,000 each, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the block at about 6:29 p.m. and spoke to the victim and his friend. The victim said a vehicle pulled up behind his, with someone inside having a gun. He was told to give them “everything,” he said. His friend told officers he saw the victim’s phone get thrown out the window of the vehicle as it drove off with him on the ground.
The victim ended up having two watches worth $2,000 each stolen, the report states. Other details were not available in the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3200 block of Interstate 35 — A 35-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly walked through traffic on both the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 35 near the Bonnie Brae Street bridge, causing officers to block traffic multiple times, according to a police report.
Before about 11:30 a.m., police received multiple calls about a man walking close to the Interstate 35 roadway, several of them stating it looked like he could jump off the bridge. Officers arrived, found him on the northbound side and proceeded to block traffic on that side so they could speak to him.
Multiple times, the report states, the man crossed the median and ran through traffic on the other side. Eventually, he pulled out a knife on the northbound side and began making stabbing motions at his neck. He allegedly refused to put the knife down and police tased him, arresting him on a charge of pedestrian on a prohibited roadway. While being taken to jail, he allegedly kicked the door of the police car, misaligning it. He was additionally charged with criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
700 block of Schmitz Avenue — A woman called police Friday morning to report about $3,000 in damage to her vehicle overnight, according to a police report.
The woman said she parked her vehicle Thursday and found it heavily damaged at about 8 a.m. Friday. It had key marks on the driver’s side doors and both rear tires were deflated, she said. She said the value of the damage was about $3,000, though she didn’t know who could’ve done it. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.