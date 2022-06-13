A 24-year-old man punched a stranger in the back of the head unprovoked and tried to run away from officers while still in handcuffs, according to a police report.
At about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call about an assault at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Village East Drive. The caller said a man punched her husband but the two were able to get into their vehicle to get away from the man.
When police arrived at the scene, the report states they found a man yelling at the couple inside their vehicle. The victim had blood on his face, according to the report.
He said the man struck him in the back of the head and when he turned around, the man struck him again. It was possible he was struck a third time, the victim said. The victim said he did not know the man and the assault was unprovoked.
As police approached the yelling man, they gave him commands to turn around and put his hands behind his back, but he did not comply, the report states.
Police told the man he was being detained but he kept trying to walk away, according to the report. They were eventually able to put him in handcuffs and have him sit on the curb.
When police asked him what happened, the man just called the other men in the area “animals,” according to the report. He allegedly admitted to slapping another man.
While police were talking to him, the man allegedly got up and began running away. Police chased the man around the complex before capturing him.
The man was transported to the city jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention.
Other reports
700 block of Pershing Drive — A 31-year-old woman refused to leave a man’s residence without a plastic container filled with “moonlight,” according to a police report.
At about 10:24 p.m., police responded to a call from a man who said a woman refused to leave his residence.
He said the woman walked up to his residence a few days ago and began hanging around there. She would not leave and he wanted her criminally trespassed, he said.
When police arrived, they spoke with the woman who said she was trying to get a plastic container from the residence and she wouldn’t leave without it. She said it was a large plastic moving container filled with moonlight.
After she refused to leave, the woman was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass.
It was unclear from the report whether the container was hers and the report did not mention if the man and woman knew each other, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
600 block of Meadow View Circle — A woman told police someone tried to use the credit card her parents left on the porch in a bag Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 8:06 p.m., police responded to a call about a theft. The woman said her parents left a bag outside their house around 6:20 p.m. for her to pick up.
At about 6:37 p.m. she received a notification that someone attempted to use her credit card. The woman contacted someone at the home who told her the bag was gone from the porch.
She estimated the total value of the items was about $811, reporting the bag itself, Apple AirPods, makeup, clothing and other miscellaneous items as stolen.
The woman wants to press charges, according to the report. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.