Blotter
DRC

A 38-year-old man was arrested for throwing a computer and punching a pair of TVs, according to a police report.

At about 11:18 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call from University Behavioral Health of Denton, located in the 2000 block of West University Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!