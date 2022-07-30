A 38-year-old man was arrested for throwing a computer and punching a pair of TVs, according to a police report.
At about 11:18 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call from University Behavioral Health of Denton, located in the 2000 block of West University Drive.
Employees told officers that a man had been discharged from the location and caused a disturbance in the lobby. According to the report, the man went to the front desk area and threw a computer and a phone onto the floor and punched two TV screens.
Staff confirmed to officers that the computer and both TVs no longer work. The staff wanted to press charges for the damaged items.
Officers spoke with the suspect, and he admitted to damaging the computer. He did not respond when asked about the two TVs.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with criminal mischief. The damaged TVs are valued at about $400 each and the computer at about $1,300.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 1:51 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call. Officers saw a group at a bar’s front entrance yelling at each other. The yelling grew louder, and officers saw what appeared to be people trying to separate two individuals.
According to the report, officers were able to help separate two males. When they spoke with one of them, the 23-year-old man slurred heavily, had a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted that he was drunk.
Officers asked what happened, and the 23-year-old male said he was playing with his friend. The man began to get agitated during officers questioning, according to the report.
Officers then placed the man in handcuffs due to safety concerns before speaking with the other man involved. According to the other individual, the 23-year-old man kept bumping him in the chest, acting like he wanted to fight.
Officers could not establish if the 23-year-old man could be released to a responsible party and placed him under arrest for public intoxication.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A woman said that her vehicle was stolen 10 minutes after she parked it, according to a police report.
At about 12:42 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area for a vehicle theft call.
The woman said her vehicle was parked in a parking lot at about 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. Ten minutes later, she walked back to her car, and it was gone.
She said she had the keys in her possession and believed the doors were locked. The towing agency in the area told her they did not tow the vehicle.
She said she did not give anyone authorization to take the vehicle and wanted to file charges. The woman valued her vehicle at about $16,000. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.