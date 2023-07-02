Blotter
DRC

A 34-year-old man was arrested after pulling a knife on a person after a car crash, leading to additional charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and possession of a controlled substance, according to a Denton police report.

At about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash in the 600 block of Dallas Drive after a caller said he witnessed two vehicles collide.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

