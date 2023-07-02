A 34-year-old man was arrested after pulling a knife on a person after a car crash, leading to additional charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and possession of a controlled substance, according to a Denton police report.
At about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash in the 600 block of Dallas Drive after a caller said he witnessed two vehicles collide.
One of the parties involved in the crash then called, saying he left the scene as the other driver was aggressive and pulled out a knife.
Officers arrived and found one vehicle still on the scene. Police claimed they saw the 34-year-old driver drinking from an open beer can inside the vehicle, according to the report.
The man did not respond to officers and just looked around the vehicle and reached toward the passenger seat, the report states.
He was detained after not answering whether he had a weapon inside the vehicle, police reported. The report says officers searched the man and found he allegedly had a box cutter knife in his front pocket.
The other driver involved in the accident returned and told officers about the crash. He said he was driving north on Dallas Drive and saw the 34-year-old man’s vehicle swerving behind him. He slowed down, but the other vehicle hit the passenger side of his vehicle.
Both stopped at a nearby parking lot. The victim asked for the insurance information, but the suspect was not making sense.
He again asked for the insurance information, and the other driver allegedly pulled out a box cutter-style knife and opened up the blade.
The victim feared for his life, backed away and left the scene to call police. The man said he wanted to pursue charges.
Officers asked the suspect to tell his side of the story, but he declined to talk and also declined medical attention.
Officers searched the vehicle and reported they found a cup filled with beer and still-sealed beer cans. They also found cocaine inside the vehicle, the report says.
The man was arrested and booked into jail. At the jail, officers searched the man again and found two bags of cocaine, the report says.
The report also says the man had warrants for his arrest from the Forney Police Department.
The man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DWI second offense and possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
300 block of Hettie Street — A woman told her ex-boyfriend smashed her vehicle window with a brick and threw a rock through the house window, according to a police report.
At about 1:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the area where a woman told officers a man was breaking the window of her home.
Officers saw broken glass around the front porch window of the home and the vehicle window. The report says the man and woman were previously a couple. She said he became upset when she wouldn't let him inside her home.
She said he smashed her vehicle window with a brick and threw a rock through the house window.
She was not sure about the cost of damages. The man left the scene before officers arrived.
The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
