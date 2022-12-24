Blotter
DRC

Denton police responded to a call regarding a suspicious man in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street at 2:48 p.m. Friday. The caller said a man wearing sunglasses and red flannel pajama bottoms was knocking on doors at a local apartment complex.

Police located the 38-year-old man and observed that his eyes were bloodshot and red, according to a police report. The man said he was looking for his son, but couldn’t tell police where his son lives. Officers noticed the man was holding a brown cigarette, which the man said was marijuana. Police also found a burned methamphetamine pipe used for the purpose of illegal narcotics.

