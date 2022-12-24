Denton police responded to a call regarding a suspicious man in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street at 2:48 p.m. Friday. The caller said a man wearing sunglasses and red flannel pajama bottoms was knocking on doors at a local apartment complex.
Police located the 38-year-old man and observed that his eyes were bloodshot and red, according to a police report. The man said he was looking for his son, but couldn’t tell police where his son lives. Officers noticed the man was holding a brown cigarette, which the man said was marijuana. Police also found a burned methamphetamine pipe used for the purpose of illegal narcotics.
The man was arrested on drug charges and booked into jail.
Other reports
Interstate 35E near Teasley Lane — A man was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated early Friday morning.
A Denton police officer asked for backup at 12:24 a.m. Friday when he’d stopped a driver who was unable to stay in one lane. Another officer joined them near mile marker 463 on southbound I-35E.
The driver, a 60-year-old man, said he was on his way home from a visit to WinStar World Casino, where he’d been drinking beer, according o a police report. He had been driving unsteadily and driving on the emergency shoulder of the interstate, police said.
Officers administered field sobriety tests that indicated the man was intoxicated. Police said he consented to give a blood sample for testing, and he was arrested, transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and then taken to jail.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 24 year-old man was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Friday on charges of criminal trespassing, failure to identify himself and giving false information to police, according to an arrest report. An incident report hadn’t been filed yet, officials said Saturday afternoon.
