A man told officers he was punched by another man who also threatened to kill him while en route to the Salvation Army in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
At about 5:28 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an assault at the Salvation Army shelter, where a caller said there was an altercation between two people. A man was yelling, saying another man had assaulted him, and a security guard witnessed the other man holding a knife during the incident, the report states.
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was walking on the block and saw a man walking in the opposite direction. The victim said the man started to yell at him for unknown reasons.
The victim did not know the man, but he did recognize him as somebody who had previously stayed at Salvation Army.
According to the report, the man got close to the victim and allegedly punched him in the mouth with a closed fist, knocking the victim to the ground.
The victim said he would call the police, and the man allegedly pulled out a pocketknife and told the victim he would kill him, the report states.
Both continued walking toward the Salvation Army, and during the walk, the man allegedly continued threatening the victim with the knife.
A manager at the location heard the argument and observed the man holding a knife in his hands, according to the reort. The victim had injuries to his face, but he declined medical attention.
The incident is under investigation, and officers said they may have identified the man with the knife.
No injuries in single-engine airplane incident at airport
The Denton Fire Department's Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews were on the scene at Denton Enterprise Airport in response to a single-engine airplane accident at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday. The pilot was not injured.
Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots said crews cleared the scene, and the pilot involved in the incident was on their second solo flight.
The Fire Department's ARFF team specializes in aircraft crash fire suppression and passenger rescue, and the team responds with EMS/paramedic first responders to Denton Enterprise Airport.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man couldn’t catch a ride home from a family member and a friend, which led to his arrest for public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 1:43 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a man fall on the pavement outside a bar and said he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
The man lay on the ground for a while until he saw officers walking over, then sat up against the exterior brick wall of a bar.
Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him, and he slurred while speaking with officers, the report states. The man was unable to stand unassisted and admitted to being heavily intoxicated, police said.
Officers asked if the man could call a friend to pick him up, and he said he could not work his phone as he was too drunk to use it.
With assistance, the man attempted to contact a family member, but numerous attempts went straight to voicemail.
The man called a friend who answered his call, but his friend advised officers over the phone that the 23-year-old man was cut off by bartenders earlier in the evening for being too drunk.
The friend did not come to pick up the 23-year-old, who was charged with alcohol public intoxication, according to the report.
1400 block of West Hickory Street — A 25-year-old man drove the wrong way on a one-way street, which led to his arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 2:33 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol in the 100 block of Avenue A when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of West Hickory Street.
Officers also heard bystanders yelling at the driver that he was driving the wrong way. Officers stopped the driver in the 1400 block of West Hickory and identified the driver, a 25-year-old man, as the vehicle’s sole occupant.
Officers could smell a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage coming out of the man’s breath and he had red, watery eyes. The man admitted to consuming two beers and feeling buzzed, according to the report.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test, which indicated enough clues of intoxication. The man consented to a blood draw.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with open bottle container. The report does not specify what open alcohol container was located during the arrest.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 336 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
