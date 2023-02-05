A man told officers he was punched by another man who also threatened to kill him while en route to the Salvation Army in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.

At about 5:28 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an assault at the Salvation Army shelter, where a caller said there was an altercation between two people. A man was yelling, saying another man had assaulted him, and a security guard witnessed the other man holding a knife during the incident, the report states.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

