Denton police arrested a 24-year-old man who was planning to drive to Little Elm and Melissa while intoxicated with two passengers in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 1:49 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling in the 1200 block of West Oak Street and saw an unoccupied vehicle that had an unauthorized front tinted windshield.
Officers also saw in plain view a large bottle of wine in the vehicle's center console. Soon after, officers heard the engine start and saw three men near the vehicle.
Officers contacted the three men and spoke to the owner of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, who had yet to enter the driver's seat.
They told him about the illegal window tint on the windshield, and the 24-year-old man acknowledged the violation.
Officers then asked the man about the open bottle of wine, and he told police that he and his two friends drank the wine before arriving at the current location.
The man appeared to be stumbling, swaying and unsteady on his feet while speaking to officers, who said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, the report states.
The 24-year-old man said he and his two friends had been at nearby bars and admitted to drinking three tequila shots.
When asked where he was going, he said he planned to drive to Little Elm and Melissa.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and determined that he was intoxicated.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication. He was charged because officers believed he presented a danger to himself and others by intending to drive his vehicle with two passengers while intoxicated.
The report does not mention what happened to the two friends.
Other reports
3800 block of South Interstate 35E — A dumpster in a hotel parking lot was on set on fire Friday morning, according to a police report.
At about 5:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to the hotel after a caller said the hotel's dumpster was on fire.
The Denton Fire Department had arrived before the officers and extinguished the fire. Police spoke with hotel staff, who said someone came in to tell them about the fire.
According to the report, employees claimed they saw somebody walking away from the fire. The Denton Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the suspected arson and the cause of the fire.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
