A man hit a woman with a bat in what police reported as an incident of assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 8:24 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Strata Drive in response to an assault call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with two women involved in the incident.
One of the women said she didn’t know what set her boyfriend off, but he got upset and grabbed a baseball bat, according to the report.
The other woman, who called police, said she heard the altercation come out of the room. The man then allegedly threatened to kill them.
The woman’s boyfriend was hitting items with the baseball bat, and the girlfriend was not assaulted during this incident, according to the report.
The other woman, on the other hand, said the man was swinging the baseball bat and hit her in the face, according to the report. The man then left.
Medics checked the woman for injuries. The woman does not want to pursue charges for assault, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A 56-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a report.
At about 12:23 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a call about an unconscious person. A caller told police that he saw a man inside a vehicle who was not moving.
The caller said he saw the man drive into the apartment complex, park at a spot and saw the man put his foot on the gas for about five minutes. At this point, the radiator seemed to blow, and the car was smoky, according to the report.
When officers arrived with medics to wake the man up, officers saw an open alcohol container, according to the report. Officers spoke with the man and said his eyes were red, bloodshot and watery, and he struggled to complete sentences, according to the report.
The man said he did not know his current location. He told officers he was meeting family for a gathering. According to the report, the man told officers he had consumed five beers.
Officers administered a standardized field sobriety test, and he was arrested. According to the report, the man refused to provide a blood specimen, so police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Officers learned the man had prior arrest charges for driving while intoxicated.
The man was arrested and charged with DWI, according to the report.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with non-alcohol public intoxication, according to a report.
At about 9:08 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area in response to a woman who was seen in a store for an extended period of time walking around. The caller told the police they were concerned about her mental health.
The officer spoke with her while she was sitting on the ground, talking incoherently. Officers said she was jerking her head and her jaw, according to the report. She was unable to listen or follow instructions, appeared to be paranoid, and said that she could not see in front of her face, according to the report.
Officers saw these may have been signs of drug consumption. Officers offered her multiple times to go to a mental health hospital. The woman continued to say she wanted help but did not accept the officer’s assistance.
She told officers that she had driven to this location. Officers placed the woman under arrest and charged her with non-alcoholic public intoxication, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.