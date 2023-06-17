Blotter
DRC

Police arrested a 56-year-old man at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center after he allegedly hit a woman and threw her phone following a television dispute, according to a police report.

At about 1:35 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the rec center, located in the 1300 block of Wilson Street, for a domestic disturbance call where a woman said a man hit her.

