Police arrested a 56-year-old man at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center after he allegedly hit a woman and threw her phone following a television dispute, according to a police report.
At about 1:35 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the recreation center, located in the 1300 block of Wilson Street, for a disturbance call in which a woman said a man hit her.
The woman was sitting in the front lobby with red marks and a bandage on her face. She told officers she was in a room and turned off the TV since she was on the phone.
She said a man then got upset at her for turning off the TV, which led to an argument. The woman then put the remote control between her legs.
The man was able to get the remote, and the woman said she felt threatened as he was cussing at her and told her he would kill her.
The report says the woman pepper sprayed him and he punched her in the head. The woman fell, and the man grabbed a backpack to hit her with it and kicked her.
The man tried to get the woman’s phone since she told the man she was going to call the police. The man continued to hit her, and the woman’s phone fell out of her hand.
The woman was able to get out of the room to ask for help, but the man followed her and threw her phone at a window.
The man had left the rec center when officers arrived. The woman told officers her story and said she did not want medical attention.
Her phone was shattered and was worth about $925.
The man returned and started yelling at the woman. Officers spoke to the man, who told them he only pushed her away to keep his distance.
The report says officers watched surveillance video that showed the man hitting the woman and throwing her phone against the wall.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
Other reports
1200 block of Parvin Street — Someone damaged Borman Elementary School’s digital sign, a window and a flagpole, according to a police report.
Officers received a report about the damage at about 2:29 p.m. Friday. The report says the damages are worth $2,500 and that officers will review security footage of the incident.
2100 block of Berry Down Lane — A woman told officers her boyfriend took off with her $4,400 vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 1:12 a.m. Friday, a woman told officers her boyfriend had her vehicle and texted her he was going to drive out of state.
The woman tried to contact her boyfriend multiple times, but he did not answer. The report says when she got home, his stuff was gone. She does not believe he will return with her vehicle and would pursue charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
