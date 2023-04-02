A man claimed he was struck by a mirror from a Ford F-150 pickup while trying to help a motorist whose vehicle was disabled.
After being struck, the man followed the pickup, as it did not stop, according to a police report.
Police began investigating the matter at about 2:24 a.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a hit-and-run call originating from Scripture and Bryan streets.
A caller told officers that he was struck by a mirror from a Ford 150 that continued on without stopping. The caller followed the suspect's truck and gave officers a license plate number.
The man said he felt pain when he was hit but did not sustain an injury, according to the report. He estimated the suspect was traveling about 40 miles per hour when the collision occurred.
Officers found the suspect vehicle at the 1100 block of Dallas Drive.
The pickup's driver, a 26-year-old man, told officers that he was coming from Fry Street. Officers reported they could immediately smell the strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. He admitted he had four tequila mixed drinks, according to the report.
Officers also smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the suspect's vehicle, and he admitted that had used 6 grams of marijuana, the report states.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and an advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement test. The man refused a blood draw until a search warrant was granted.
The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Other reports
100 block of 100 Ave — Officers found a handgun and THC substances inside a 29-year-old man’s vehicle after the man had been arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to a police report.
At about 1:16 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol in the area when they saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot behind the garage. The vehicle made a sharp turn and went over a curb, the report states.
Officers approached the man and could immediately smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, according to the report.
The man allegedly claimed he didn’t drink any alcohol and was just passing through the location, but then changed his statement and admitted to consuming two tall boys' drinks at 7:30 p.m.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and a consensual blood draw was performed, according to the report.
Before the vehicle was towed, police located a handgun in the glove compartment and a small jar containing a yellow wax substance — which officers knew from their experience to be highly concentrated THC wax that weighed about 96.9 grams with packaging, the report states.
Police also found alcoholic beverage cans on the front passenger side floorboard — with all three cans open — containing partial alcohol inside, according to the report.
Officers went back to the jail and the man voluntarily admitted to having the THC substance and a THC vape pen, the report states.
Officers recommended the man be prosecuted misdemeanor charges of DWI with an open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon; and a felony charge of possessing 4-400 grams of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 483 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.