A 57-year-old man was arrested on a burglary charge after he allegedly snatched away an unloaded gun from his neighbor, who then hit the man with a cane during an argument Saturday, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 7:34 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a disturbance call in the 2800 block of Spencer Road. A caller said his neighbor had entered his apartment and taken his gun, according to the report.
The 57-year-old man also called officers and admitted to taking the gun from his neighbor, the report said. He also told police his neighbor struck him with a cane. The man was transported to a local hospital due to a bleeding knot caused by the hit.
At the hospital, the man told officers he got into a verbal argument with his neighbor. He again admitted to grabbing the gun out of his neighbor’s arms, according to the report.
The man accused of hitting his neighbor with the cane admitted to officers about the incident. He said he heard someone eating loudly at his front door. He said that the 57-year-old man was at his door and screamed, threatened him and placed his foot inside his apartment door, refusing to leave.
The resident eventually grabbed an unloaded handgun to scare the other man off his property, where it was eventually snatched away. He was thrown to the ground by the 57-year-old man and he proceeded to hit him with his cane, according to the report.
The 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault after he was discharged from the hospital, according to the report. The report does not state whether the man who hit the suspect with a cane was charged with anything.
Other reports
4100 block of South Interstate 35E — Police stopped a 35-year-old man suspected of driving while intoxicated, and he was eventually arrested on a weapons charge as well, according to a report.
At about 2:21 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a call about a reckless driver in the area. A caller said a vehicle was swerving all over the road and the driver almost struck his vehicle, according to the report. The caller followed the vehicle until officers arrived.
Officers then saw the suspected vehicle swerving more than half the width of the right lane before returning to its original driving lane. Officers proceeded to initiate a traffic stop.
Police said the suspect’s eyes were visibly bloodshot and there was a strong alcoholic beverage odor.
The man admitted to consuming two beers and said he had also taken some pain medication, according to the report. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and placed the man under arrest. Before he was transported to jail, he refused consent for a blood specimen. Officers got an approved warrant to collect the blood specimen, according to the report.
The man was then transported to jail. During the inventory search of a vehicle, officers located medication bottles and found a handgun in the glove box, the report states.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated and with the unlawful carry of a handgun in a motor vehicle while engaged in criminal activity.
2300 block of North Masch Branch Road — Officers were dispatched to a burglary report in the area. At about 10 a.m. Saturday, a woman told police someone broke into a fully fenced and secure lot, according to the report.
The woman said a burglar cut open a chain to get into the lot, and it may have happened overnight.
Burglars attempted to get into several vehicles. The woman said one vehicle’s rear driver’s side window was smashed and several items were stolen from various vehicles. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 326 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.