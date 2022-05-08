A 33-year-old man was charged with a citation for allegedly touching a woman’s buttocks at Walmart on South Loop 288. The man left Walmart but was identified by officers from another incident report in which a caller told officers the man had exposed himself at the 1800 block of South Loop 288, according to the police report.
At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the store, where a Walmart employee told officers that a woman said that a man allegedly grabbed her butt, according to the report.
The woman said that she was standing outside Walmart when a man walked behind her and grabbed her. She immediately confronted the suspect and told store management, according to the report.
The woman said the suspect did not say anything to her when he grabbed her or when she confronted him. Employees showed the surveillance video to officers of the incident, according to the report.
At about 3:30 p.m. around an hour after the Walmart incident, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop regarding an indecent exposure call. A caller told officers that a man exposed himself outside of a store and was walking around in his underwear and T-shirt, according to the police report.
Officers located the man in this block and detained him, and while speaking to him, officers said they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to the report. He admitted to having two beers and wine, according to the report.
The man was then identified as the suspect who had grabbed the woman’s buttocks at the Walmart, according to the police report.
Officers believed he was a danger to himself due to the alcoholic beverages he'd consumed. The man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and exposing himself in public, and was issued a citation for grabbing the woman’s buttock.
Other reports
300 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A man who crashed into a tree was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
Around 7:10 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash after a caller told police a truck had struck a tree, and the driver was still inside. Officers arrived and said the driver was incoherent on the scene, according to the report. The man had watery eyes and had the odor of consumed alcohol on his breath.
The man had a small gash on his forehead and was transported to a local hospital. Officers located an open bottle of Crown Royal apple whiskey on the front floorboard of the vehicle, according to the report. At the hospital, he consented to a blood draw, which was then administered.
The man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with an open container
100 block of East Daugherty Street — At around 12:31 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched after multiple callers reported they had heard several gunshots in the parking lot area.
Additional callers said the shots may have originated from a vehicle, according to the report. After arriving, officers spoke with someone who said her apartment door had been shot, according to the report.
Officers went to the apartment and saw the door had several bullet holes. None of the residents inside was hurt, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 364 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.