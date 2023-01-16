A witness called Denton police Sunday morning to report a man was assaulting a woman in an apartment complex in the 2400 block of West Oak Street.
The caller said they saw a man beating a woman and dragging her into an apartment, according to a police report. Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who said she was assaulted by her 19-year-old boyfriend. At some point during the fight, the woman said her boyfriend covered her nose and mouth and she couldn't breathe, the report states.
The woman was able to break free and call the police, but her boyfriend grabbed her and pulled her back inside the apartment. At some point following that, the report says, the man ran from the apartment while she called police.
Officers found the man in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, where he was at another apartment complex. Someone flagged down the police and described a man acting suspiciously. Police investigated and found the suspect, who fled to the roof of the complex. Negotiators convinced the man to come off the roof and he was taken into custody on suspicion of giving a false name and violence against a pregnant person.
When he was at the city jail for booking, officers learned the man had a previous conviction for domestic violence in 2022, and believed he committed the offense of impeding the breath of the same woman previously. He was charged with continuous violence against the family.
Other reports
900 block of Loop 288 — Denton police arrested a 35-year-old man after his neighbors called just after 7 a.m. Sunday to report a woman screaming.
When police arrived and questioned the woman, she said her boyfriend had struck her in the face. Officers were informed that the man had returned, and when questioned, he said he had hit her in the forehead and indicated that he hit her with an open hand, according to the report.
The officers reviewed security footage that showed the man chasing the woman and puling her by her jacket. After speaking with both parties and reviewing video footage, police believed the man had committed an assault and took him into custody.
Officers discovered multiple reports of domestic violence involving the man as a suspect and his girlfriend as the victim, and charged him with continuous violence against family. He was booked into the city jail.
3800 block of Pockrus Page Road — At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Denton police responded to a caller who said her 41-year-old husband hit her. She said he struck her on the back of the head twice, slapped her arm and punched her on the leg, according to a police report. She said the blows caused her pain, and a police report said officers observed that her leg was red and welts were already appearing.
Officers spoke with her husband, who said there was no violence. He later said he did hit her, according to the report, and the officers believed he committed the offense of family violence. At some point during the assault, the woman had dialed 911, and police said they believed her husband was guilty of taking her phone.
They arrested him on warrants as well as charges of assault with bodily injury, interference with a request for emergency assistance and failure to show a valid driver's license.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.