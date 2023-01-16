Blotter
DRC

A witness called Denton police Sunday morning to report a man was assaulting a woman in an apartment complex in the 2400 block of West Oak Street. 

The caller said they saw a man beating a woman and dragging her into an apartment, according to a police report. Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who said she was assaulted by her 19-year-old boyfriend. At some point during the fight, the woman said her boyfriend covered her nose and mouth and she couldn't breathe, the report states. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you