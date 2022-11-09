A 48-year-old man who was found unconscious in a stolen vehicle Tuesday tried to swing and hit officers when they arrested him, according to a police report.
At 2:33 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious man in the 1300 block of South Loop 288. The caller said the driver’s side door was open and the driver was slouched over the console and possibly “strung out.”
Paramedics arrived at the scene first and informed officers there was a syringe visible near the man and that they had disarmed him because he had a knife, according to the report. The report states police would later observe the syringe had a light brown tint to it; police would later confirm it contained methamphetamine.
The report states he had droopy eyelids, had low speech and appeared drowsy. When medics administered naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdoses, he became more alert and responsive.
Police learned that the vehicle the man was in had been reported stolen out of Denton in June and hadn’t been recovered yet, according to the report. Also, the report states the attached license plate did not belong to the vehicle.
Once the man was medically cleared, police informed him he was under arrest. He allegedly began resisting arrest immediately, pulling away from officers and swinging a closed fist at them, although the report states he never made contact.
Two paramedics stepped in to help officers detain the man and he was placed under arrest, according to the report.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 1 and 4 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle and resisting arrest search or transport. He is being held in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
The man has previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a public servant in incidents from 1997 and 1998 as well as attempting to take a weapon from an officer in 2007 and other felony possession charges in the past decade.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
