A 60-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after officers found him sitting in a roadway, allegedly unable to communicate and with two bottles of alcohol near him, according to a police report.
At about 7:49 p.m., a caller reported the man was sitting in the road by a bus in the 600 block of East Hickory Street. He was concerned the man wasn’t breathing, the report states. When officers arrived, they found him next to one empty and one unopened 42-ounce bottle of alcohol and confirmed he was breathing.
The man allegedly was unable to communicate, and could not answer any questions about moving to a safer place or getting a ride home. Officers observed he was slurring his speech and smelled heavily of alcohol. The man’s history showed he had at least three prior public intoxication charges, and he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Other reports
1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A woman called police Saturday morning to report her boyfriend struck her in the face before leaving, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 10:41 a.m., noting the woman had a visible handprint on her face and a cut on her lip. She complained of pain on her neck and face, and said her boyfriend had attempted to strangle her as well.
He left prior to officers’ arrival, and an investigation is ongoing for assault of family or house member, impeding breath or circulation.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A man called police Saturday morning to report his vehicle’s driver-side window was cracked while he was inside a grocery store, according to a police report.
The man told officers he noticed the damage to his driver-side window when he left the store after about 30 minutes, the report states. He believed it was caused by a spring-loaded window punch and that it would cost about $800 to fix.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.