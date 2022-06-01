A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday when he was found in a ditch after a caller told police he was stealing beer and harassing staff and customers.
At about 6:51 p.m., police responded to a criminal trespass call in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street. The caller said a man had stolen beer at a 7-Eleven store and harassed staff and customers before he left, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, they did not see the man described by the caller. The officers then saw Denton County deputies were responding to a man who was passed out in a ditch by the nearby county courts building, and he matched the description given by the caller.
Medics arrived, got the man out of the ditch and woke him up. Officers said in the report they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Police described him as having glassy eyes and unsteady balance.
Officers learned the man had gone to another location where he was reportedly harassing a woman there, according to the report.
The man was asked to step onto a parking lot to get off an inclined part of the ditch, and he said he would not do that. After eventually stepping into the parking lot, he began walking away from officers. The report says the man closed his fists and pulled his arms away to try to prevent the officers from handcuffing him, and he refused to get into the patrol vehicle, saying he would fight the officers.
The man continued to be uncooperative at the jail, according to the report, and he was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest and transport.
Other reports
2700 block of Mill Pond Road — A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication of a non-alcoholic substance after wandering into a stranger’s backyard Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call at 5:42 a.m. after a caller said two unknown men were in his backyard. Upon arrival, the officers located a nude man in the front yard, who later told officers he ended up nude because he “tripped and fell.”
When the man noticed officers, he went into the backyard and closed the gate, the report states. He was then placed into handcuffs.
He told officers he had smoked meth earlier in the day and was unsure where he was as he had walked for several hours, according to the report. He said he was not trying to get into the house and did not know the residents.
Officers noted the man was still experiencing effects of the methamphetamine, and he was placed under arrest on a charge of public intoxication, non-alcohol, and the caller wished to press charges for criminal trespass.
700 block of IOOF Street — At about 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call regarding a burglary. The caller said the back door of his apartment was kicked in, and after closing the door, he saw his ex-girlfriend at the front door.
The man said the door was damaged and a few items were taken, including two laptops, a speaker, and the apartment mail key.
The police were unable to get in contact with the suspect.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.