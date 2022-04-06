A man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend by vehicle, then fired a pistol at the man during a confrontation between the two, according to a police report.
At about 3:46 p.m., police arrived at the 2000 block of Stockbridge Road and talked to the woman, who said she broke up with her ex-boyfriend months ago. She said she was in a vehicle with her current boyfriend Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle kept following them on Interstate 35, between Denton and Lewisville.
The report states the woman confirmed her ex-boyfriend was in the vehicle. While they were stopped at a traffic light, her current boyfriend exited their vehicle and her ex-boyfriend exited his. There was an alleged confrontation between the two, during which her ex-boyfriend fired a pistol in the other man’s direction.
The woman and her boyfriend called 911 in Lewisville, then returned to Denton and called Denton police to make a report. The report states there were no injuries, but the woman’s vehicle had a shattered rear window from the bullet. Officers noted two bullet holes, one near the bottom of the window and one in the vehicle’s roof.
At about 8:40 p.m., officers found the man’s vehicle and saw him enter it, the report states. They stopped him in the 1600 block of May Street and he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault date/family/household with weapon. The report does not specify if he gave his own account of what happened.
Other reports
100 block of North Loop 288 — An investigation is ongoing after a 25-year-old woman allegedly assaulted two Sonic employees before causing a disturbance at El Taco Rico Tuesday morning.
Police arrived at Sonic at about 8:29 a.m. and spoke to employees and the woman. The woman said an employee brought out her food on a tray, then pulled the tray back, telling her she needed to pay first. She allegedly told officers she was offended and that she was unclear what happened after that, but that one of them pushed the other before she walked away.
The employee involved told police the woman grabbed at a bag of food before she pulled the tray away and told her she needed to pay first. She said the woman then pushed her down into the entry door, injuring her thumb in the process. Another employee told police the woman slapped at her multiple times, making contact but not causing injury.
At El Taco Rico, the woman allegedly became angry the restaurant wasn’t open. A manager told police she tried to grab the tip jar. That restaurant did not pursue charges or a criminal trespass, but the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning from Sonic at staff’s request. She was not arrested, but an investigation is ongoing for two instances of assault.
300 block of Frame Street — A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly ran from police and admitted to smoking a pipe loaded with methamphetamine, according to a police report.
At about 1:18 p.m., officers saw a man and a woman in the 1500 block of Mingo Road. The man was allegedly holding what looked like a meth pipe, putting it to his mouth and “twirling it as he lit it with a torch lighter,” according to the report.
An officer tried to get their attention and they allegedly started walking away. After another officer in a vehicle activated emergency lights, the man allegedly ran across railroad tracks before he was detained. The report states he admitted to smoking the pipe loaded with meth.
The man was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or attention, and was not charged for his alleged possession of meth. The report does not mention the woman any further.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.