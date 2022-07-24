A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after colliding into a parked vehicle, causing his vehicle to flip, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:51 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash at the 3200 block of Bent Creek Drive for a crash report.
The 22-year-old man told officers he got a phone call, so he looked down to answer and then struck a parked vehicle, causing his vehicle to flip upside down, according to the report.
He told officers that he had just dropped off a friend who lived nearby, and the friends he was with had been drinking overnight.
Officers said the man had watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. He agreed to perform a field sobriety test and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The man refused to provide a blood sample until a search warrant was obtained. The blood draw was completed at a local hospital before he was transported to the city jail for booking, according to the report.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 55-year-old man was arrested for refusing to leave an apartment complex property, according to a police report.
At about 2:14 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a criminal trespass call. An apartment complex employee said a man was claiming to be a resident and was sitting on the stairs in one of the buildings.
The employee stated that the man was not a resident and wanted police to cite him for trespassing. Officers saw the man still sitting on the stairs, and the man told officers that he had recently leased an apartment.
The man was given a criminal trespass citation and immediately said he wanted to be arrested for trespass, according to the report.
Officers repeatedly told the man he was not breaking any laws at this time and all he had to do was leave the property. He refused to leave. After numerous refusals, he was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass.
2700 block of West University Drive — Two 19-year-old women were arrested for theft, according to a police report.
At about 2:34 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting call. According to the report, employees saw both women would pay for several items and then place items into the shopping cart without paying at the self-checkout.
After bagging items, they walked past all points of sale and were stopped by employees past the first exit door.
Officers spoke with both women, and they admitted to taking several items without paying and were arrested on theft charges. The merchandise they attempted to steal was valued at about $148.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 306 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.