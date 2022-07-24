Blotter
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after colliding into a parked vehicle, causing his vehicle to flip, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8:51 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash at the 3200 block of Bent Creek Drive for a crash report.

