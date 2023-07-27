Denton police are searching for a man who left the scene of a motor vehicle crash Wednesday and dumped a gun and drugs on county property, according to a police report.
At about 1:44 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a crash on South Loop 288 near Courthouse Drive. One caller described seeing a vehicle spin out on the Loop.
When officers arrived, they saw two men standing near a vehicle. One said he was the driver of the crashed vehicle. The other said he was a witness.
Officers spoke to the driver, who alleged he was alone in the vehicle heading north on Loop 288. He said a tire flew off the vehicle, causing him to lose control.
While officers worked the crash, a Denton County sheriff’s deputy approached the scene. He had a bag in his hand and alleged one of the occupants of the crashed vehicle dumped the bag on county property at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, located at 1 Courthouse Drive. Then, the man walked away.
The bag had a strong smell of marijuana, according to the report. So the deputy and officers opened it. The report states inside the bag were marijuana, two boxes of THC oil cartridges, a gun, various ammunition, drug paraphernalia and other miscellaneous items like clothing.
Witnesses told the officers they had seen another male exiting the crashed vehicle. At first, the man who said he was the driver allegedly denied anyone else was in the vehicle, but he eventually said there was another man. He said he didn’t know him or anything about him.
Officers released the alleged driver from the scene and had his vehicle towed. They are still reviewing surveillance footage from the area to attempt to identify the man who left the bag and ran away.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A man who reported that a woman stole his vehicle last week said he found her driving it Wednesday when she crashed it into another vehicle he owns, according to a police report.
On July 18, a man entered the Police Department lobby to file a report. He said he had met a woman about five days prior. On July 14, they drove to a store together.
He said he got out of the vehicle to go inside. She stayed in it while it was running. When he came back out of the store, he said, his vehicle and the woman were gone. He wanted to press charges against her.
On Wednesday at about 10:45 a.m., he called police to report that the woman had just crashed the stolen vehicle. It’s unclear from the report whether he tracked her down or if he just ran into her, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. He found her at an apartment complex where he does not live.
He said he drove to the complex in another vehicle he owns. There, he said, he saw the woman and an unknown male sitting in his car in the parking lot.
As he pulled up behind his stolen vehicle, he said, the woman started backing out. The report states that she crashed the stolen vehicle into the one he was driving and then hit another unrelated vehicle as she tried to flee.
After the two crashes, the report states, she and the unknown male got out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. The man was able to retrieve his stolen vehicle, but both of his vehicles were damaged. Cunningham said the report did not go into detail about the damage.
At the time of the report, police were not able to locate the driver of the unrelated vehicle that was hit.
The man said he wants to prosecute for unauthorized use of his vehicle, as well as for failure to give information and render aid in a collision involving an attended vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.