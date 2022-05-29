A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun out of his truck window in the 3600 block of Jackson Hollow, according to a police report.
At about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a call about a gunshot. A woman told officers she witnessed a truck occupied by two males firing a handgun out of the window.
Officers approached the two suspects and detained them. Officers located a pistol in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the report.
The suspect claimed it was an accidental discharge. The witness stated she saw one of the men reach his arm out and laugh while firing a handgun into the air, according to the report. The woman then proceeded to call the police.
Police said the 30-year-old man was intoxicated but was only charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, according to the report. No injuries were reported in the incident. The report states the other male was not charged or arrested.
Other reports
6900 block of Edgefield Driveway — A 49-year-old man was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to a report.
At about 12:52 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched over a welfare concern. The suspect’s girlfriend said she heard a loud noise that sounded like glass shattering at their home. When she walked over to see what it was, she discovered her boyfriend had thrown something through their front window, according to the report. The man was at a bar drinking before the incident occurred. This caused the woman to be fearful and called the police.
Officers approached the man and could smell the strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Officers told him he was going to be placed under arrest for public intoxication. The man resisted arrest and attempted to pull his arms away from officers, according to a police report.
The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to the report.
300 block of West Eagle Drive — At around 11:48 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the QuikTrip about criminal trespass call. The caller said three people at the location were panhandling.
Officers located a 52-year-woman in the area first. Records showed the woman had a parole violation and was placed under arrest for the warrant, according to the report. She was also issued a criminal trespass citation. The woman told police she was going to defecate in her pants, and the officers said that wouldn't change anything. The woman proceeded to do so, according to the report.
Officers were able to locate another suspect, a 48-year-old man, who they found already had a criminal trespass warning at the location. He was arrested for returning to the location with a criminal trespass warning, according to the report.
The third suspect was only issued a criminal trespass warning and was released, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.