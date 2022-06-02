A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for exposing his genitals to a young girl and her parents in a parking lot near Walgreens, according to a police report.
At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of West University Drive in reference to an exposure call.
When police arrived, they found a man who had his pants below his buttocks while wearing thong-style underwear, according to the report. The man allegedly denied exposing himself.
Police spoke with one of the victims, who said he, his wife and his young daughter were sitting in their car in the parking lot when the man walked over to the car and began masturbating. He said all three of them saw the man’s genitals.
The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, exposing genitals, and transported to the city jail.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 36-year-old woman who tried to run from police twice was arrested Wednesday after criminally trespassing at a convenience store, according to a police report.
At about 2:22 a.m., police were patrolling in the area of North Woodrow Lane when they saw a woman take off running from them.
They watched her run into a 7-Eleven convenience store and followed her to ensure everything was OK, according to the report. When police spoke to the woman, she said she was not running from police.
Police spoke with an employee at the store who said the woman had been previously criminally trespassed from the store. As police were trying to confirm if this was true, the woman once again tried to run from police.
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and evading arrest for her second attempt at running away. She was transported to the city jail.
600 block of West Sycamore Street — A man told police Wednesday he believes someone camping near his house tried to break in, according to a police report.
At about 9:16 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported burglary. The man said someone tried to enter through his front door by unscrewing the doorknob sometime between May 26 and Wednesday morning.
Police observed a plate for the doorknob and screws lying on the ground, according to the report.
The man said there was a campsite close to his backyard and he suspected someone from there might be responsible.
Police found belongings, such as a tent, nearby. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 410 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.