A 24-year-old intoxicated man driving back from a casino Thursday stuffed weed in his mouth to hide it from officers during a traffic stop, according to a police report.
At about 7:15 a.m., the Denton Police Department responded to a call about a reckless driver. The caller stated a vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 35E was unable to stay in a single lane and almost hit several vehicles.
Police located the vehicle and watched as the driver changed lanes without signaling, got within about five feet of hitting another vehicle and abruptly changed lanes again without signaling, according to the report.
Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. They saw a clear bag with a green leafy substance in plain view in the center console, the report states.
Initially, the man would only answer officers’ questions by shaking his head yes or no, according to the report. The man allegedly had a leafy green substance in the corner of his mouth and his shirt was covered in buds.
Officers asked the man to open his mouth and it was full of the substance, the report states. They had him spit it into a clear bag.
The man then spoke with slurred speech, the report states, and allegedly admitted the substance was marijuana and he had eaten about 3 grams of it so police wouldn’t discover it.
He also allegedly admitted to coming back from WinStar World Casino and Resort after having about three mixed drinks and smoking two blunts. Police confirmed through field sobriety tests the man was intoxicated, according to the report.
The man refused a blood draw. But a judge granted the warrant for a blood draw and it was completed without incident. He was transported to the city jail.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Other reports
Interstate 35 and West University Drive — A 21-year-old intoxicated man who led police on a car chase Thursday had a fake gun and masks in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 1:43 a.m., police attempted to stop a driver they expected to be intoxicated. The driver was going over 100 mph, weaving and failing to maintain a single lane, according to the report.
The driver allegedly failed to yield to police, continuing northbound on Interstate 35 toward Cooke County. Other agencies assisted in the chase, including Sanger police, Gainesville police and the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.
The man eventually ran out of gas in Gainesville and was detained. In his vehicle, police allegedly found suspicious items such as a realistic-looking BB gun and several masks, including a nun mask. The report does not mention any explanation from the man about why he had those items, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with a vehicle and reckless driving, and he was served several warrants.
200 block of South Locust Street — A man reported a group of adults threw a rock at him, causing him to bleed, according to a police report.
At about 3 a.m., police were dispatched to a man asking to speak with officers. The man said he was assaulted by a group of people on South Locust Street.
The man was bleeding from under his right eye, according to the report, so medics were called and he was transported to a local hospital.
The man said he was walking down the street when someone threw a rock at him. He said the person who threw the rock was in a group of four men and one woman. The group walked away after one of them threw the rock, the report states.
There was nothing leading up to the incident that would have provoked the rock-thrower, the man said. He told police the rock was smooth and round, about 3 or 4 inches around.
Police went to the area where the incident took place and observed similar rocks there. They also found blood on the sidewalk and a bloody tissue, the report states. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 408 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.