A 48-year-old man allegedly dumped water from a water bottle on a woman’s head and spit on her, according to a police report.
At about 5:42 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Trailhead Lane. The caller said that her husband was being violent.
Officers arrived on the scene where the woman told police that the couple got into a verbal argument. The woman told police that her husband dumped water from a water bottle on her head, spit it on her face and threatened to kill her.
The man admitted to dumping water on the victim’s head. The man was arrested and charged with making a household terroristic threat, according to the report.
Other reports
6100 block of I-35 — A 29-year-old woman was pulled over after officers witnessed that she was unable to maintain a single lane, according to a police report.
At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers followed a vehicle that could not maintain a single line on I-35.
Officers contacted the driver, and the woman told officers she was coming home from WinStar casino. According to the report, she told officers she consumed up to two mixed drinks at the casino.
Officers saw that the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. Officers could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to the report.
Officers conducted a field sobriety test and placed the woman under arrest. The woman refused to provide a blood sample until a search warrant was obtained. The woman completed a blood draw at a local hospital before she was transported to the city jail for booking, according to the report.
The woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
3000 block of East University Drive — Two vehicles allegedly stole multiple gallons of fuel from a nearby gas station, according to a police report.
At about 1:41 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the block 3000 block of East University Drive where the alleged theft occurred. A station manager showed officers video surveillance of the alleged robbery.
Footage showed a pickup truck parked in front of a fuel pump for 45 minutes before it proceeded to leave, according to the report. Another pickup truck was positioned in front of the same pump for an additional 40 minutes, the report said.
A second station manager said they believe that about 300 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen, according to the report. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.